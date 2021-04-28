Breshad Perriman Says He Will Make 'Big Plays' for Lions

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a free-agent acquisition of the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason, plans on making "big plays" for his dad's old team.

His dad Brett Perriman starred with the Lions from 1991-96, and accumulated 428 receptions for 5,244 yards and 25 touchdowns during his time in the Motor City.

Breshad, meanwhile, has been a journeyman thus far in his NFL career.

The Lions are his fifth team, and the 2021 season will mark his sixth as a pro.

He felt like it was a "no-brainer" decision to come to Detroit.

"I just know it's a huge opportunity here for me," Perriman said during a video conference with local media Tuesday. "I feel like when I got the call, like I said, with everything with my dad playing here and having the best years of his career here, I just felt like it was a no-brainer for me. It was an easy decision."

Perriman, a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, suited up for the Ravens (two seasons), along with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and N.Y. Jets during his first five seasons in the league.

He enters 2021 with 125 total receptions and 2,066 career yards and 14 career touchdowns.

The 27-year-old is coming off a season with the Jets in which he hauled in 30 balls for 505 yards and three TDs.

The name to his game is his top-end speed.

In fact, the speedster has averaged 16.5 yards per reception throughout his career.

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

He expects to continue to do the same while donning Honolulu Blue.

"Big plays, that's me," Perriman told reporters. "I mean, that's what I'm all about. I'm about big plays."

Perriman thinks Jared Goff's 'arm talent is crazy'

You can mark Perriman down as a member of the Lions' roster that's looking forward to playing with the team's new starting quarterback Jared Goff.

Perriman had the chance this offseason to work out with the former L.A. Rams signal-caller, and came away impressed.

"I’m really excited just to be able to go to work with him. His arm talent is crazy,” Perriman told reporters Tuesday. “(I) could tell he’s really, really talented. Really a cool dude off the field.”

In five seasons with the Rams, Goff suited up for 69 games, and threw for 18,171 yards and 107 touchdowns.

