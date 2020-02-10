LionMaven
Darius Slay May Be Seeking North of $15 Million Annually

John Maakaron

Darius Slay is in search of a new contract with the Lions. 

On Sunday, Slay provided a hint as to how many millions he may be seeking per season as part of an extension. 

His current deal expires at the end of the 2020 season. 

He is presently earning $12.037 million annually -- which ranks 14th among cornerbacks in the NFL.

Logan Lamorandier of SI Lions Maven wrote earlier Sunday, "In my mind, a three-year extension at $15-$16 million a season with a favorable opt-out in the last year of the deal should be optimum. 

"In the final year of a three-year contract, Slay would be 32 years old. Not exactly old by NFL standards for some of the best corners, but definitely still a factor to consider when determining whether he's worthy of an extension."

Slay became aware of the speculation, and replied on Twitter. 

The top cornerback salary in the NFL belongs to Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard, who is earning $15.1 million annually. 

The next highest annual salary earner at the position is Washington Redskins CB Josh Norman at $15 million, followed by New York Jets CB Trumaine Johnson at $14.2 million annually.

Deion Sanders, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, told MLive in Miami, Fla., during Super Bowl week that Slay is one of the best cornerbacks in the game and is worth extending. 

“Yeah, he is (worth the extension). He’s one of the best in the game, right? He’s a Pro Bowler, right? I think they should," Sanders told MLive.

Slay's contract negotiation will be widely debated in Detroit. 

There are many fans that agree with Sanders, but there are also fans that think Detroit should offer less than $10 million annually. 

Where do you stand: Do you think Slay is demanding too much from the Lions? 

Let us know your thoughts on Slay expecting a hefty raise by commenting below.

No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Way too much

