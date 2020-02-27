LionMaven
Lions Select LB Isaiah Simmons in Latest Mock Draft

John Maakaron

It's officially that time of year. Draft season is upon us.

The Lions have the third overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In many mock drafts, the Lions are selecting an impact player on defense in the first round.

The defense is the primary area of need for Detroit and must be addressed in the higher rounds of this year's draft.

Although many believe that Detroit will trade down to select cornerback Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State, there is one draft prospect garnering immense attention and buzz with each passing day.

Here is the latest three-round mock draft from SI Lions Maven: 

3rd Overall Pick

USATSI_13909500_168388382_lowres
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Draft analysts are raving about what Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons brings to the table. 

Many are calling him the perfect linebacker.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, he is versatile enough to play all over the football field. 

As a junior, Simmons played 299 snaps at inside linebacker, 262 at slot cornerback, 116 at outside linebacker, 132 at free safety, and 100 at strong safety. 

The one clear and major weakness of Matt Patricia's defense is the play at linebacker. 

Simmons would be an immediate upgrade and would bring the Lions defense a modern linebacker who can do it all on the field.

35th Overall Pick

With the 35th pick, the Lions select running back J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State.

At 5'10 and 216 pounds, Dobbins is a running back ready to carry an organization on his back.

He averaged 6.7 yards per carry in 2019 and rushed for 2,003 yards with 21 touchdowns.

He became the ninth Big Ten running back with over 2,000 yards rushing in one season and the first to accomplish this feat at Ohio State.

Dobbins rushed for 100-or-more yards on 10 occasions in 2019. He averaged 174.6 yards per game and 6.5 yards per carry with 11 touchdowns against the top defenses in all of college football. 

USATSI_13854726_168388382_lowres
© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

67th Overall Pick

Detroit looks to sure up the offensive line and selects lineman Ben Bredeson from Michigan.

He possesses a high degree of physical toughness, and that will come in handy battling defensive linemen in the trenches. 

USATSI_13392096_168388382_lowres
© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

