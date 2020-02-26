Should Lions Tank in 2020?

When analysts and fans explore what the Lions are doing with their roster, it causes quite a bit of angst since Detroit appears to be willing to move on from their best players on defense.

Many are openly wondering how are the Lions supposed to get better by -- trading Quandre Diggs, trading cornerback Darius Slay, releasing Damon Harrison, not re-signing Mike Daniels, A'Shawn Robinson and Graham Glasgow.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to explore a trade," Quinn said via the Detroit Free Press. "That’s not saying we are definitely trading him. We’ve had some conversations with other teams. There’s nothing to report right now. I think we’re very much in the information-gathering phase of this and those conversations from here on out will be private between us, the teams and the representatives for Darius, and Darius himself. That’s kind of where it’s at."

That simply does not align with a win-now mentality.

It would appear that paying the asking price for their best defensive player is the correct move if the organization is trying to win now at all costs.

But should Detroit consider fully embracing a rebuild?

Meaning, many fans are familiar with being caught in the middle.

The Detroit Pistons were caught in the middle for nearly a decade and have only now finally decided to rebuild properly.

Should Quinn and Co. just announce fully that the team is in a full rebuild mode and shed contracts, play a vast amount of young players and not pursue high-priced players in free agency?

There could be a nice reward at the end of the road.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be a nice reward in 2021 for the Lions losing efforts.

Should the Lions tank in 2020?

