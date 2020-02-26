LionMaven
Team President Rod Wood Feels Lions Are in a Great Spot

John Maakaron

You would be hard-pressed to find may supporters of the Detroit Lions that felt good about the 2019 season. 

After a season in which Detroit lost the final nine contests they suited up for, there are many more question marks than answers at this time.

The primary reason given by Quinn, the coaching staff and several players was the team's difficulty closing late in games.

“I felt like the game was in some ways a microcosm of our season,” Graham Glasgow said following the Lions 23-20 loss to the Packers. “We started out really well and we were -- I mean, this wasn’t true for the whole season, but we were running the ball really well and I felt like we ran the ball well all game. But just when it came to the second half and finishing the game, we didn’t pull it out.”

Detroit now sits with the No. 3 pick in this year's draft and plenty of cap space to attempt to retool the roster.

Lions President Rod Wood spoke to WXYZ-TV Wednesday and discussed the current state of the franchise. 

"There is always change. Added a couple new coordinators and position coaches. We're into the third year now of Matt and Bob working together. There is some benefits from stability," said Wood. "Anything that keeps us moving in the right direction with the players more familiar with the coaching staff allows us to build a foundation that should keep us competitive year in and year out, that's the goal."

