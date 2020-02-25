LionMaven
Matthew Stafford Expected to Participate Fully in Offseason Workouts

John Maakaron

At his NFL Combine media session, Lions general manager Bob Quinn expressed that he expects Matthew Stafford to be full go for the offseason program.

He reiterated, yet again, that the trade rumors that surfaced earlier this offseason were completely false. 

Speaking to local reporters prior to his combine media session, Quinn emphasized that the organization does not plan to trade Stafford. 

He included Stafford has told them he wants to be in Detroit and is not seeking to be dealt to another organization that is closer to winning.

Stafford missed the final eight games of the 2019 regular season after suffering a back injury against the Oakland Raiders.

Before he went down for the season, he was playing at an elite level for the Lions. 

Detroit turned to backups Jeff Driskel and rookie David Blough. 

Unfortunately, Detroit went 0-8 with Stafford on the sideline. 

Currently, Quinn does not have concerns that Stafford's injury will linger and affect his franchise quarterback moving forward.

Quinn was also asked how does he know when it's time to replace a quarterback. He indicated that he evaluates the position daily.

He expressed that Stafford's arm strength is still great and his athleticism might be greater now than it has been in the last four years. 

Speculation has run rampant that the organization could be looking to move on from Stafford and will draft his replacement with the No. 3 pick. 

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has garnered attention from Detroit fans who are unsatisfied with Stafford at the helm. 

At this point in time, Stafford remains the franchise quarterback going forward and the organization is not looking to move on just yet.

