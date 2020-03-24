Is CB Logan Ryan the Answer for Lions Secondary?

Detroit's secondary was in need of a makeover after being torched by opposing quarterbacks and wide receivers all throughout the 2019 season.

The recent departure of veteran Darius Slay has caused some to wonder if Detroit actually improved the secondary this offseason.

Veterans Desmond Trufant and Duron Harmon were acquired to begin the process of bolstering Detroit's secondary.

The Lions have already added signed three ex-Patriots to the defense this offseason.

Could it be four?

Logan Ryan, who became a highly productive cornerback for the New England Patriots, could reunite with Matt Patricia in Detroit.

The veteran ranked third in the NFL with 18 passes defended for the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

Unfortunately, Ryan isn't willing to accept less than he earned in 2019. A $10 million per year price tag may take Detroit out of the running for his services.

According to Chris Burke of The Athletic:

"Ryan seemed destined to be one of the Lions’ top free-agent targets. Drafted by the Patriots when Bob Quinn was in the personnel department, four years in Matt Patricia’s system, then two more under Mike Vrabel? It all added up. Plus, while Ryan spent about 60 percent of his time in the slot last year, he can play on the outside. He and Justin Coleman together would give the Lions a versatile No. 2/slot pairing, with Amani Oruwariye working in."

Ryan secured 4.5 sacks and four interceptions to go along with 113 combined tackles in 2019.

To top off his season, he intercepted Tom Brady that clinched a playoff victory over the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card.

It turned out to be Brady's final pass in New England.

If contract terms can be agreed upon, Ryan could be another solid addition for the Lions revamped secondary.

Related

QB Chase Daniel Has Plans to Launch Video Chat Series

3 EDGE Rushers Lions Could Target in Later Rounds of NFL Draft

Lions Didn't Get Much Better by Trading Quandre Diggs

Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring RB Devonta Freeman