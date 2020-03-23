Chase Daniel Has Plans to Launch Own Video Chat Series

New Lions quarterback Chase Daniel was happy to be asked by Detroit media what his plans were during these tough times.

The Covid-19 pandemic has completely shut down live sporting events and paused the NFL's offseason routines.

"It's a daunting time in America. A lot of unknown. A lot of mass hysteria. I'm trying to stay grounded in the word (of God). Really just get as much family time as possible," Daniel said.

Daniel added, "I've also stirred around the idea of a 1-on-1 video chat with different people around the league. Not trying to make it an interview, just catching up."

He made it clear he did not want to call it a "Podcast" since there is no shortage of podcasts that have flooded the market in recent years.

The new video chat series is confirmed to begin and he has a nice guest list ready to engage in conversation.

Daniel expressed that Nick Foles, Drew Brees, Mitchell Trubisky, Zach Ertz, Case Keenum, and many others have agreed to appear on the new show.

He indicated many potential guests have reached out to him hoping to be a part of the series.

A connection to QB Matthew Stafford

Daniel goes way back with Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.

According to a tweet released by the Lions public relations team, Daniel and Stafford's high schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area were only 27 miles apart.

In 2008, the new teammates served as counselors at the "Elite 11" camp -- the nation's premier competition for high school quarterbacks.

