AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Chase Daniel Has Plans to Launch Own Video Chat Series

John Maakaron

New Lions quarterback Chase Daniel was happy to be asked by Detroit media what his plans were during these tough times. 

The Covid-19 pandemic has completely shut down live sporting events and paused the NFL's offseason routines. 

"It's a daunting time in America. A lot of unknown. A lot of mass hysteria. I'm trying to stay grounded in the word (of God). Really just get as much family time as possible," Daniel said. 

Daniel added, "I've also stirred around the idea of a 1-on-1 video chat with different people around the league. Not trying to make it an interview, just catching up." 

He made it clear he did not want to call it a "Podcast" since there is no shortage of podcasts that have flooded the market in recent years.

The new video chat series is confirmed to begin and he has a nice guest list ready to engage in conversation. 

Daniel expressed that Nick Foles, Drew Brees, Mitchell Trubisky, Zach Ertz, Case Keenum, and many others have agreed to appear on the new show. 

He indicated many potential guests have reached out to him hoping to be a part of the series. 

A connection to QB Matthew Stafford

Daniel goes way back with Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford. 

According to a tweet released by the Lions public relations team, Daniel and Stafford's high schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area were only 27 miles apart. 

In 2008, the new teammates served as counselors at the "Elite 11" camp -- the nation's premier competition for high school quarterbacks. 

Related

3 EDGE Rushers Lions Could Target in Later Rounds of NFL Draft

Lions Didn't Get Much Better by Trading Quandre Diggs

Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring RB Devonta Freeman

Why It Was Time for Lions to Part Ways with Darius Slay

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Didn't Get Much Better by Trading Quandre Diggs

Our Logan Lamorandier compares and contrasts recent acquisition Duron Harmon with ex-Lions safety Quandre Diggs

Logan Lamorandier

by

KeithOrocovis

Pros and Cons of Acquiring RB Devonta Freeman

Should the Lions look into acquiring former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman?

John Maakaron

by

Robots

Why It Was Time for Lions to Part Ways with Darius Slay

Our Vito Chirco opines on why it was time for the Lions to move on from Darius Slay

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

If History Repeats Itself, Ex-Patriots Could Take Lions on Super Bowl Journey

Detroit has stocked up on former ex-Patriots. Read why it's not necessarily such a bad thing

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 EDGE Rushers Lions Could Target in Later Rounds of NFL Draft

These EDGE defenders could be targeted by the Lions in later rounds of the 2020 NFL draft

John Maakaron

DL Nick Williams: "I Want to Be a Swiss Army Knife"

DL Nick Williams shared his thoughts about joining the Detroit Lions. Read how he thinks he can contribute to his new team

John Maakaron

by

Megatron888

DT Danny Shelton Says Pet Pit Bull Helped Him Overcome Tragedy

Learn more about DT Danny Shelton and the adversities he has faced

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

SI All Lions Roundtable: Culture Change Underway for Lions

Lions head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn are trying to change the culture inside the locker room. Will it work, though?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions' Draft Needs after Early Free Agency

Read what are the remaining needs for the Lions after Free Agency

Vito Chirco

by

Lionsmain

Darius Slay to Wear No. 24 to Honor Kobe Bryant

Darius Slay wants to honor his favorite NBA player when he suits up for the Philadelphia Eagles

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1