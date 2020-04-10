AllLions
Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions Provide Food Trucks to Feed Hospital Workers

John Maakaron

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Detroit Lions and their players have continued to work to give back. 

It was announced Friday that as a result of Inspire Change initiative, Henry Ford Hospital employees will enjoy a variety of lunch options being brought on site via food trucks to the hospital campus on Monday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I have incredible respect for the men and women in our medical community working tirelessly to help those currently fighting COVID-19. The sacrifice they’re making is truly heroic. Thank you to the multiple restaurants and local food trucks who are partnering with us to provide meals to the amazing staff at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. I think about the doctors, nurses, and support staff at all of our local hospitals every day and I commend them for their relentless pursuit to help those most in need,” said Matt Patricia. 

Five food trucks are scheduled to serve up a variety of lunch choices for hospital employees who have been working to provide care on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The trucks will be parked in a designated area on campus, near the helipad, where they will dish out lunch offerings to hospital staff. 

A safe environment will be provided to ensure that social distancing is maintained while employees enjoy the mobile culinary offerings.

According to Henry Ford Health System, "The mobile lunch service is made possible by the support from the Detroit Lions Inspire Change initiative, a program launched by Patricia, Lions players and Martha Firestone Ford, team owner and chairman, following the 2018 NFL season. This year, the initiative will invest nearly $600,000 in financial support through grants to nine Metro Detroit organizations."

