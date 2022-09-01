Jameson Williams Could 'Accelerate' His Return

The Detroit Lions are going to remain extremely conservative with rookie wideout Jameson Williams.

Since he was drafted by the Lions with the No. 12 overall pick, the team has not been willing to put a timetable on his eventual NFL debut.

As the result of being placed on the NFI list, Williams will not see the field for at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters that Williams was "chomping at the bit" in order to get out and play.

"I mean, he’ll put a helmet on right now and go out there, and he would jog a slant route if he could," said Holmes. "But, we got to be smart, because we didn’t make that move for him just for year No. 1. That’s a long-term investment."

One aspect that Williams has going for him is his youth and the genetic gifts that he was born with.

Holmes commented, "He is on track. Again, I’m not going to put out a hard date, but I will say the weeks and weeks that he’s strung together with his rehab and he’s so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."

If he is not able to move his way quickly up the depth chart, Williams still will have an opportunity to contribute when he does makes his NFL debut.

"He’ll have a lot of versatility for us. So, if he’s not a full-time wide receiver, it’s, does he play special teams? He’s got some damn good gunner tape out there in the SEC," Holmes said. "He’s got some good return tape out there in the SEC. So, we’ll have some options."

Like many fans, Detroit's second-year general manager is hoping the SEC standout is able to play in Detroit as soon as possible.

"You got to be a little bit conservative and on the safer side when it comes to forecasting those return-to-play (schedules)," Holmes said. "But, hopefully, he stays on track, and hopefully, it’s sooner than later."