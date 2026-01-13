Grading Lions' Offensive Performance in 2025 Season

The Detroit Lions' offense was still explosive, but not consistent enough in the first year without coordinator Ben Johnson.

Changes have already been made, as the team is hoping to address some of the things that went wrong for the unit. They will have a new coordinator as John Morton was let go after one season.

Here are the grades for each of the Lions' offensive position groups based on their performance in the 2025 season.

Quarterbacks — B+

Though the Lions underwhelmed by most expectations, Jared Goff quietly had one of his best NFL seasons in 2025. The veteran was very efficient, keeping his completion percentage above 67.0 for the third straight year and throwing 34 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Goff had this success despite being behind a struggling offensive line throughout the year, as the front five couldn't quite ever put consistent performances together. As a result, the run game struggled and there were times where the offense was very one dimensional.

The California native's connection with Amon-Ra St. Brown was alive and well, as the two linked up for a 1,000-plus yard season for the fourth straight year. One area that really hurt Goff was the fact that Sam LaPorta was lost for the year late in the season, which made it difficult for the team to move the ball after losing such a vital part of their passing attack.

Goff did have some limitations exposed, such as some struggles with pressure in his face and when he's forced to move. However, there were also parts of the year, such as the season finale, where he was able to extend plays and move the pocket.

Running backs — B

Jahmyr Gibbs emerged once again as one of the most electric players in the league for much of the year. There were some struggles late, but Gibbs had a touchdown in each of the Lions' wins in 2025 and proved to be a vital part of the offensive attack.

Gibbs touched the ball significantly more in 2026 than previous years. He narrowly missed a career-best in carries with 264 through all 17 games, along with a career-best 77 catches and 616 yards on 94 targets in the passing game.

In the Alabama product, the Lions have an exciting young player who is expected to be a mainstay for the future. However, the sam may not be said for David Montgomery following his workload down the stretch.

Montgomery saw his game-to-game workload and snap count diminish late in the year, as the team turned more to Gibbs. As a result, it sets up a fascinating dynamic heading into the offseason.

Wide receivers/Tight Ends — B

For the most part, it was another solid year for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Both players surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and were able to make significant impacts on the team's success.

St. Brown continues to be a model of consistency, notching over100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth straight season. He was named a Second Team All-Pro for his efforts, and played through some tough injuries down the stretch.

Williams, meanwhile, played a full season for the first time in his career. He has become a more well-rounded receiver and is no longer as simply a deep threat. Rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa has also impressed, with six touchdown catches on 16 catches.

Detroit also got somewhat of a bounce back year from Sam LaPorta, who had a strong start to the year. He proved why the Lions trust and rely on him so much, but suffered an unfortunate injury midway through the year that sent him to injured reserve and ended his year.

With LaPorta out, and Brock Wright suffering a season-ending injury not long after, the Lions simply didn't get enough production out of that position late in the year.

The Lions will have a decision to make on Kalif Raymond, who is headed to free agency. He began the year as the third wide receiver, but was out-repped by TeSlaa down the stretch.

Offensive line — C

One of the biggest storylines that will accompany Detroit into the offseason will be the need to patch up the offensive line. Center Frank Ragnow retired last offseason, and as a result the team struggled to replace him.

Graham Glasgow had an up-and-down year playing center, and the interior offensive line as a whole had its struggles. Christian Mahogany was serviceable in his first year as a started, but also missed a stretch of games after a broken bone suffered in the Lions' loss to the Vikings.

Tate Ratledge had some moments, but graded out much better as a run-blocker than a pass-blocker. The Lions utilized him at center during OTAs and training camp, so it will be interesting to see where he lands for his future.

Detroit's tackle duo of Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell was still somewhat strong, as Decker gutted through a shoulder injury that bothered him for most of the year while Sewell earned All-Pro honors for the third straight year.

However, change could be coming for this group with Decker mulling retirement. Adjusting the offensive line and making it a strength of the team's once again will be a key factor in fixing the issues with the offense.

Coaching — C-

Morton started off right where Ben Johnson had left off, as the offense rolled to a strong start. However, things began to change starting with a Week 6 loss to Kansas City. Detroit really struggled on third downs, and couldn't quite string drives together.

These struggles carried over, as the third-down issue was one that plagued the team all year. After a tough loss to the Vikings, Dan Campbell took over the play-calling duties and immediately the Lions put up 44 points against the Commanders.

However, even Campbell had difficulty finding that magic touch calling the offense. The ability to run the ball became more and more difficult, and the team would often be rendered somewhat one dimensional. Even in those situations, they were prone to pass-protection issues.

The Lions have some things to figure out from the top down. There's little reason to not be optimistic at the very least with a number of significant talents returning, but they will need to iron out some of the finer details to get back to succeeding at a high level.

More from Lions OnSI: