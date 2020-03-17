Lions Find Backup to Matthew Stafford in Chase Daniel

The Lions have found a backup for franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, signing former Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the contract agreement is three-years and $13.05 million that includes a voidable clause.

In 2019, the Lions went through 11 different quarterbacks and utilized three different starters.

Detroit was without Matthew Stafford midway through the 2019 season after he suffered a back injury against the Oakland Raiders.

After Stafford's consecutive games started streak ended, the organization looked to Jeff Driskel to replace Stafford.

Driskel started three games but went winless before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve.

Undrafted rookie free agent David Blough went 0-5 as the starter to finish off a disappointing season for the Lions.

"I think we went through a lot of quarterbacks this year. I think eventually when we got down to it, we made the switch earlier in the season from Josh (Johnson) to Jeff Driskel. Then when Matthew got hurt you know Jeff went in there and the three games he started, I would say that he probably played good enough to win two out of those three," Quinn said during his press conference at the end of the 2019 season.

Quinn added, "We didn't win those games and that was probably a byproduct of the defense not having a great day or special teams not having a great day. Jeff went in there and I thought played at a decent level to help us win the game."

Daniel is a 33-year-old veteran who has completed 68.3% of his passes for 1,430 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with five interceptions in his career.

Recall, Daniel defeated the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 2018. The Bears defeated the Lions at Ford Field, 23-16. Daniel went 27-37 for 230 yards and two touchdowns.