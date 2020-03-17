Could Lions Target EDGE Defender Curtis Weaver in NFL Draft?

The Lions met with 45 NFL Draft prospects in a formal setting at the combine.

Not all the meetings are disclosed to the public, but a few are made known here and there.

One player who is a possibility for the Lions in the second round is former Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver.

It would appear the Lions do have some interest in the EDGE defender, as he had a formal interview with the team during his time at the combine in Indianapolis.

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

Class: Redshirt junior

Height: 6-foot-2 and 3/8 inches

Weight: 265 pounds

Arms: 32 and 3/8 inches



Wingspan: 78 and 1/8 inches



Vertical: 32.5 inches

3-cone: 7.00 seconds

A highly productive player while at Boise State, Weaver had back-to-back dominant seasons rushing the passer.

According to Pro Football Focus, the talented EDGE rusher graded 91.0 or better overall in both 2018 and 2019.

During the 2019 season, Weaver finished among the nation's leaders with 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. It resulted in him taking home the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award.

Obviously, production is not a worry for Weaver, but athletic concerns and lack of competition are question marks.

Weaver declined to run the 40-yard dash at the combine -- which doesn't necessarily ease those concerns.

On a positive note, he reached the seven-second threshold in the 3-cone drill.

The 3-cone test is usually a good indicator of a player's ability to turn the corner around offensive tackles.

Despite testing with the linebackers, Weaver's 3-cone time would have been the second-fastest time among the defensive linemen.

As a stand-up rusher, Weaver checks all the boxes for Detroit head coach Matt Patricia's JACK backer role.

Currently, Devon Kennard mans the position.

If the Lions were to select Weaver in the draft, he would likely provide an instant, much-needed boost in the pass-rush department.

Even if Weaver isn't exactly an elite athlete for the position, he still can do what the Lions ask of him.

He can hold up at the point of attack, win with strength and he has strong hands.

It would be unwise to play Weaver out in space as a more traditional linebacker. But again, the JACK backer rushes the passer about 80 percent of the time.

If Weaver falls to the Lions in the second round, the Lions will likely give him plenty of consideration.

