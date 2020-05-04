AllLions
Why Jeff Okudah in Detroit is a Perfect Fit

John Maakaron

In the NFL, no other defense plays more in man coverage than the Detroit Lions. 

Head coach Matt Patricia went out and brought in the best cornerback in this year's draft class who excels in man coverage.

With the added challenge of a modified offseason regimen, Jeff Okudah is a perfect fit to immediately contribute his rookie season. 

"That was really important. Talking with (former Buckeyes defensive backs coach) Jeff Hafley, some of the things he teaches are very similar techniques and fundamentals that we teach," Patricia told NBC Sports. "That was huge for us to be able to know that he’s at least had that background, and some of the things we’re going to be doing are the same sort of things he was doing in college. From that standpoint, it’s just very reassuring."

ESPN writer Matt Bowen explained why Okudah landing in Detroit is a perfect fit for both parties, and sets up the rookie for early success in his career.

"With high-end coverage traits -- footwork, hips, short-area speed -- Okudah is a natural fit in Detroit's man-heavy scheme. Last season, Matt Patricia's Lions defense played man-to-man coverage on 65.9% of opposing quarterbacks' dropbacks, the second-most in the NFL behind the New England Patriots," Bowen writes.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

If the pass rush only slightly improves - Okudah can be very successful

