SI Lions Roundtable: Will Jarrad Davis Be on Roster in 2021?

1.) Will Jarrad Davis be on the roster in 2021?

John Maakaron: I may be more optimistic than most. I think this upcoming season will force Jarrad Davis to become a better player. The organization has spoken very highly of him every chance they get. If he is willing to accept a reasonable contract, I could see him in a Lions uniform in 2021.

Logan Lamorandier: Probably not. They can still give him an extension at a much cheaper price than the fifth-year option, but that seems to be pretty rare. If this front office is still around next year, remember they drafted Jahlani Tavai with Davis' role in mind.

Vito Chirco: I think it's highly unlikely. He's largely been a bust since the Lions took him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. I think Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co. made their intentions crystal clear when they declined the fifth-year option that's a part of his rookie deal. Subsequently, Davis would have to hugely overachieve in order to secure a roster spot with the organization in 2021. And even if he does, he would still likely have to settle for a Lions-friendly contract -- something he might not want to do.

2.) A rival team executive is skeptical of the Lions' defense. Did they do enough to bolster that unit in the offseason?

Maakaron: I think Detroit could have used two additional draft picks to focus on the defense. Instead of selecting two guards and two running backs -- Bob Quinn could have drafted a safety and a solid defensive tackle to bolster the interior of the defensive line.

Lamorandier: Depends on your definition of enough. If the Lions' defense only needs to be mediocre and a healthy Matthew Stafford can once again produce a prolific offense, I think the Lions did enough then. I don't foresee the Lions having a top 15 defense, though. They don't have the star power to be one of the league's best. However, they did do enough for their defense to rank in the high teens or low 20s by the end of the 2020 season.

Chirco: I doubt it. I still view their pass rush as being lackluster, despite the offseason additions of most notably defensive tackle Danny Shelton via free agency and stand-up EDGE rusher Julian Okwara via the draft. And until they make significant improvements in the department, the defense will remain the Achilles' heel of the team.

3.) Is there a realistic chance that D'Andre Swift will be the RB1 at any point in 2020?

Maakaron: I don't think so. As long as Kerryon Johnson is healthy, it really will be a running back by committee approach. The Lions want to utilize multiple backs in all sorts of different situations, so I don't think Swift will be a true RB1 in his rookie season.

Lamorandier: I think Swift could be RB1 as soon as Week 1. He can play well on all three downs and in any situation. Do I think the 212-pounder will ever be a true workhorse? No. Swift is a RB-by-committee-type of back. Much like Kerryon Johnson, Swift had his fair share of nagging injuries throughout his college career -- despite carrying the ball over 20 times in a game only three times.

Chirco: I think so, especially if Kerryon Johnson goes down with an injury for the third straight season. Swift has a ton of talent, and could easily take the league by storm in his rookie campaign. If he does, it will warrant Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell giving him more carries than Johnson as the season progresses.

4.) Is there a free agent the Lions really should target at this point?

Maakaron: Well quarterback Andy Dalton didn't last that long on the market. I think Logan Ryan would be a solid addition to the secondary and Markus Golden would provide the instant boost the Lions would covet for Matt Patricia's defense.

Lamorandier: The Lions still need help at defensive tackle and a stand-up EDGE rusher. Former first-round pick and Alabama standout Marcell Dareus would fit the bill at defensive tackle. He's big, athletic and could play multiple positions in the Lions' scheme. Secondly, I also like Markus Golden as a JACK backer. When healthy and in the right system, he produces double-digit sacks. The Lions need all the pass rush help they can get.

Chirco: Any player that can upgrade the Lions' anemic pass rush from a year ago. With that being said, I agree with Logan that Markus Golden should be a target. Golden could come in, and immediately improve Detroit's ability to get after the passer. And not to beat a dead horse, but Matt Patricia's defense direly needs to add a player that has the skill set to wreak havoc on opposing passers in order to have even a remote shot at becoming a playoff contender in 2020.

