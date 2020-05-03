Who Wins the Showdown: 1991 or 2014 Lions?

On a nice, sunny Sunday afternoon in metro Detroit, who wouldn't want to compare eras of Detroit Lions football?

Naturally, two of the best seasons that have been put together in recent memory were the 1991 and 2014 campaigns.

Recall in 1991 the squad finished with a 12–4 record, won the NFC Central division and secured a playoff berth for the first time since 1983.

Detroit went undefeated at the Pontiac Silverdome, and secured the only playoff victory the organization has had in nearly five decades in defeating the Cowboys, 38-6, in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The 2014 squad was led by Jim Caldwell, who had the defense ranked second in the entire league on its way to an 11-5 regular season record.

The team lost in controversial fashion to the Cowboys, 24-20, in the wild card round of the postseason after a "certain" pass interference call against Dallas was overturned.

Head-to-head

The Lions' 2014 offense was led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Calvin Johnson, a duo that became a formidable tandem throughout Johnson's career.

In 1991, the team dealt with a myriad of injuries -- including ones experienced by starting quarterback Rodney Peete and guard Mike Utley, who suffered an unfortunate career-ending injury in Week 12.

Erik Kramer filled in admirably under center, and the team rallied around Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

The fantasy matchup would likely indeed come down to the wire, with both teams executing big play after big play.

I could see this one coming down to the final possession, with Stafford & Co. making the plays needed to come away with the 28-27 victory.

Who do you think would come away victorious? Vote and comment below.

