Schefter on Stafford: "He’s good Enough to Win in This League"

John Maakaron

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter is certain Detroit's franchise quarterback can win in the National Football League.

Matthew Stafford is entering his 12th season with the organization that made him the first overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft.

“I think you put him on a lot of teams, and he wins. I think he’s good enough to win in this league. That’s without a question in my mind. Now, it’s up to Lions to get the job done this year," Schefter told WDIV Local 4 News. 

In eight games last season prior to his season-ending back injury, Stafford threw for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Many observed Stafford flourished working with new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. 

General manager Bob Quinn clearly made a concerted effort to retool the offensive line and rushing attack this past offseason. 

Detroit surprised some by selecting two guards and two running backs in the same draft class. 

During the offseason, ex-Eagles offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai signed with Detroit for five-years and $45 million.

Right tackle Rick Wagner's disappointing stint in Detroit has ended.

"I'm totally comfortable and happy that Matthew Stafford's our quarterback. He's going to be in full health once the offseason program starts it's course. He is pretty much at full health right now," Quinn told SiriusXM's "Late Hits" back in January. 

"I feel great about Matthew. He's going to come back strong and we're ready to go for next year."

Many are starting to openly acknowledge the organization's role when explaining why Stafford hasn't experienced much team success throughout his career. 

If Quinn and Co. are to remain in Detroit beyond the 2020 season, the players surrounding Stafford must aid in taking the burden off of Stafford's shoulders.

