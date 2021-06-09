Sports Illustrated home
Jeff Okudah Misses Minicamp Practice

Cornerback Jeff Okudah missed Wednesday’s minicamp practice.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah did not practice Wednesday during team minicamp.

Okudah is recovering from offseason surgery to repair a groin injury. He suffered the injury late in the regular season and was deemed out for the season in December. 

Okudah was a full participant and practiced on Tuesday.

Early in his professional career, the 22-year-old defensive back has dealt with numerous injuries, missing time with shoulder, hamstring and groin issues his rookie campaign. He played in nine games, starting six. He intercepted one pass and returned it 36 yards while also breaking up two passes.

Okudah met with the media in May, following his surgery. When asked about his health, Okudah said he was trending toward 100 percent.

“I’m feeling great,” Okudah said. “I’m definitely trending toward 100 (percent). And that’s a testament to the staff the Detroit Lions have.”

He said that having the surgery and being healthy allowed him to tap into another gear on the field.

“it just feels like I have a different level that I wasn’t able to kind of tap into last year,” Okudah said. “But, I feel like, this year, just kind of moving around now and not having that pain in my groin anymore. It just feels like a different level.”

Wide receiver Damion Ratley, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Mayin, cornerback Jerry Jacobs and defensive end Austin Bryant also did not practice Wednesday. 

