Tyrell Crosby Explains Reason for Missing Voluntary Workouts

Tyrell Crosby has enjoyed relative success playing on the Detroit Lions offensive line.

So, why mess with a good thing?

In 2020, the entire NFL offseason program was thrown off schedule due to the global pandemic.

Despite the lack of organized team activities and minicamps last year, certain teams and players thrived, thus increasing the debate regarding the actual value of having an offseason program at all.

For Crosby, his play on the field last season proved to him that he could miss voluntary workouts without having that drastic of an impact on his play.

"Last year I learned you can do this and work from wherever you're at," he said. "I had a solid year last year -- pretty much had to miss my entire family throughout all last season. That was the first time I haven't had the opportunity to have any family members at a home game, missed my birthday, Thanksgiving and all of that. So, I just spent that time just being with my family and just appreciating the loved ones."

This is a contract season for the 25-year-old lineman. When asked how he would balance the uncertainty of the future and what this year can mean for him versus playing a role that might be different than what he played last year, Crosby took the diplomatic approach.

"Really, just don't change what I've been doing," he said. "Go out and take every practice one day at a time and just try to get better at one thing and control what I can control."

Despite the presence of a young first-round draft choice that plays his position, it does not appear likely Crosby plans to force a trade if he does not earn a starter's role on this roster.

"I have no true control over that. So, my opinion right now is just I'm going to take it one day at a time and just go out and compete."

