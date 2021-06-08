Inside Allen Park: Takeaways from Day 1 of Detroit Lions Minicamp

Check with SI All Lions all week, as we cover Detroit Lions minicamp from the team's Allen Park practice facility.

The first day of Detroit Lions minicamp is now in the books.

Veterans who had missed the first couple of weeks of organized team activities returned to action, and the team took the field, looking to continue the process of getting better and acclimating to working with one another.

Here are the main takeaways from Day 1 from the Lions' Allen Park practice facility.

Next step of culture-building

Ahead of practice, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked what the next step was for the culture-building process that has been so heavily emphasized the past few months.

“It’s just being around each other, them getting a feel for us as a staff and what we’re looking for, which is ultimately doing the right things and competing" he said. "Competing, competing, competing. Everything has got to be about competition. I don’t care. You walk out there, yeah, it’s about getting to know the scheme, how do we work in the scheme."

Campbell added, "We’ve got to win those reps. You’ve got to win your one-on-ones. When you get put in a scenario, this is not just go through the motions. There’s got to be something that you’re playing for, man. And, you have to think that way every time you’re in practice, every time you get put in that situation, I am trying to win. And, that’s what we’re really trying to inject in these guys is the fact that there is no such thing as a go-through a rep or line up and do it. No, you have to find a way to win on both sides of the ball. And, one day, you’re going to win that rep offensively or defensively, and you better find a way the next time that comes up or the next day, you don’t want to be the one who loses again. You’ve got to find a way to correct that problem and move on. So, that, to me, is what we’re trying to build here, with the culture.”

Who attended

After missing organized team activities, both offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby and linebacker Jamie Collins were present for mandatory minicamp.

Those who were not participating on Tuesday were defensive lineman Austin Bryant, linebacker Derrick Barnes and cornerback Jerry Jacobs.

Observations

Here are the general observations of the work on the field that occurred the first day of minicamp.

As mentioned, Crosby was present at Allen Park, and was observed working on pad drills.

Campbell was floating around both sides of the practice fields, observing each area and talking with coaches individually.

Quarterback Jared Goff struggled for a portion of minicamp, as it was observed he overthrew the intended target on three consecutive passes.

Running back Dedrick Mills dropped two consecutive passes from backup quarterback Tim Boyle.

The coaching staff is not the only one supporting linebacker Jahlani Tavai. It was observed that several of his teammates were rooting him on, as well.

Running back Jamaal Williams continues to showcase his speed and his ability to catch the football out of the backfield. He has excelled so far in the early portion of minicamp.

Quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell was coaching up all the QBs and reviewing arm angles on their tosses.

Punter Jack Fox was his usual self, bombing punts during special teams drills.

T.J. Hockenson was engaging in conversations with safety Dean Marlowe, seemingly exchanging tips.

Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu showcased his speed on the first day, regularly flying around the field and in drills.

