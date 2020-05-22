A Bold Prediction about a Potential Replacement for Matthew Stafford

Even though it is a foregone conclusion that Matthew Stafford will be the Lions' starting quarterback in 2020, his future in Detroit remains a constant source of debate and speculation.

Should Stafford struggle yet again with injuries or the team simply fails to have success this upcoming season, talk of moving on from the 12-year veteran will surely heat up once again.

The current Detroit regime -- led by head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn -- has been nothing but supportive of Stafford during his time in Motown.

Patricia did not get caught up at all in the hysteria that ensued when it was reported Stafford's home was put up for sale.

“I don’t read into the real estate market unless it’s my house,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of things that were out there. Quite frankly, they were laughable. From my standpoint, I couldn’t be more happy, more blessed to be in a situation where he’s our quarterback.”

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen, on the other hand, is a potential candidate to be traded yet again.

Following his college career at UCLA, he was considered to be a draft prospect that was ready to step in and lead a franchise right away.

Unfortunately, his rookie season with the Cardinals was subpar.

Rosen finished the campaign with 2,278 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, as the Cardinals finished with just a 3–13 record.

He was traded to the Dolphins for a second-round pick after the one year in Arizona.

Former Oklahoma standout Kyler Murray became the replacement for Rosen under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, a first-year NFL head man a year ago.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report listed several franchises that could be a landing spot for Rosen.

As Sobleski explains,

"The Lions must plan for the possibility of further turnover. Rosen can be a long-term insurance policy since current backup Chase Daniel turns 34 this year and started five career games. Another disappointing campaign could signal the end of head coach Matt Patricia and possibly Stafford. Even if a new regime enters the fray, Stafford could remain with Rosen developing behind the veteran as an enticing selling point for another general manager/head coach combo."

A possible trade scenario presented was Detroit offering a 2021 fifth-round pick for the former first-round pick of the Cardinals.

While the discussion regarding Stafford's future replacement will only escalate in the coming months, it is highly unlikely Detroit is among the teams that are seriously considering trading for Rosen.

If and when the time comes, the quarterback to replace Stafford will likely be acquired via the NFL Draft.

