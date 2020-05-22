AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

A Bold Prediction about a Potential Replacement for Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron

Even though it is a foregone conclusion that Matthew Stafford will be the Lions' starting quarterback in 2020, his future in Detroit remains a constant source of debate and speculation. 

Should Stafford struggle yet again with injuries or the team simply fails to have success this upcoming season, talk of moving on from the 12-year veteran will surely heat up once again. 

The current Detroit regime -- led by head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn -- has been nothing but supportive of Stafford during his time in Motown. 

Patricia did not get caught up at all in the hysteria that ensued when it was reported Stafford's home was put up for sale.

“I don’t read into the real estate market unless it’s my house,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of things that were out there. Quite frankly, they were laughable. From my standpoint, I couldn’t be more happy, more blessed to be in a situation where he’s our quarterback.”

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen, on the other hand, is a potential candidate to be traded yet again. 

Following his college career at UCLA, he was considered to be a draft prospect that was ready to step in and lead a franchise right away. 

Unfortunately, his rookie season with the Cardinals was subpar. 

Rosen finished the campaign with 2,278 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, as the Cardinals finished with just a 3–13 record.

He was traded to the Dolphins for a second-round pick after the one year in Arizona. 

Former Oklahoma standout Kyler Murray became the replacement for Rosen under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, a first-year NFL head man a year ago. 

USATSI_13774840_168388382_lowres
© Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report listed several franchises that could be a landing spot for Rosen.

As Sobleski explains, 

"The Lions must plan for the possibility of further turnover. Rosen can be a long-term insurance policy since current backup Chase Daniel turns 34 this year and started five career games.

Another disappointing campaign could signal the end of head coach Matt Patricia and possibly Stafford. Even if a new regime enters the fray, Stafford could remain with Rosen developing behind the veteran as an enticing selling point for another general manager/head coach combo."

A possible trade scenario presented was Detroit offering a 2021 fifth-round pick for the former first-round pick of the Cardinals. 

While the discussion regarding Stafford's future replacement will only escalate in the coming months, it is highly unlikely Detroit is among the teams that are seriously considering trading for Rosen. 

If and when the time comes, the quarterback to replace Stafford will likely be acquired via the NFL Draft. 

Related

Lions Need to Pay Attention to Jamal Adams' Situation Very Closely 

Why Da'Shawn Hand is Detroit's Wild Card Along the Defensive Line

2020 Lions Off-Ball Lions Depth Chart

EDGE Defender Jabaal Sheard Fits Lions Defense

Kenny Golladay Has Emerged as No. 1 Wideout; Could Contract Extension Be Looming?

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

For a fifth-rounder, man why not

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Need to Pay Attention to Jamal Adams' Situation Very Closely

Jamal Adams is currently unhappy with the New York Jets

Dakota Brecht

by

The Karras Gamble

Matt Patricia Admits to Not Being Caught Up on "Star Wars"

Lions head coach has not caught up on the iconic movie franchise

John Maakaron

by

Dakota Brecht

Ranking the Lions' Drafted Rookies

Vito Chirco provides his rankings of the Detroit Lions' draft class entering the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

The dog always U-M

Ranking the NFC North’s Head Coaches

Logan Lamorandier ranks Detroit Lions' and entire NFC North’s head coaches entering the 2020 NFL season

Logan Lamorandier

by

PlainTruth

Danny Amendola Wants to Win and Represent Detroit

Danny Amendola explains what winning would mean to him and the city of Detroit

Vito Chirco

by

Dakota Brecht

Da'Shawn Hand is Detroit's Wild Card Along the Defensive Line

If Hand can have a rebound season, Detroit's defensive line has an additional weapon to stop the run and the pass

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Snubbed from NFLPA "Rising Stars" List

No Detroit Lions players included on the NFLPA's "Rising Stars" list entering 2020 NFL season

Dakota Brecht

by

Lions4Ever

Trey Flowers: "I'm Not One That Plays with Fear"

Veteran defensive end Trey Flowers is not fearful of playing football this fall, if the NFL gives the okay

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Returning Lions At Risk of Being Cut in 2020

These 3 players from the Lions 2019 roster could be at risk of being let go in 2020

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Jeff Okudah Makes Prediction about Michigan Wolverines for 2020

Okudah does not envision happiness for the Michigan Wolverines in 2020

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever