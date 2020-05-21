Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has quickly become a household name in the Motor City.

After three electrifying seasons in Detroit, Golladay has produced Pro Bowl-caliber numbers, and has almost guaranteed a contract extension offer from Lions general manager Bob Quinn.

In 2019 alone, Golladay hauled in an impressive 65 receptions for 1,190 receiving yards and a league-leading 11 touchdown receptions.

Golladay has surged to the No. 1 wideout role in Detroit, and is a part of a dynamic receiving duo comprised of himself and Marvin Jones Jr.

It begs the question: when will that contract extension finally come for Golladay?

97.1 The Ticket host Mike Stone recently conducted an interview for the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation with Quinn and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, and Golladay was a main point of discussion.

“I think he is a big-time talent, the guy has grown every single year and he continues to do so,” Schefter said. “(Golladay) has a chance to be the kind of player that people expected.”

As for Quinn, he believes that Golladay is happy in Detroit, and he hopes a deal will be done over the summer.

As for now, though, there’s nothing to report on the contract front with Golladay, according to Quinn.

“All of these contracts when we get up to this level are challenging, and I think there is mutual interest of Kenny wanting to be here long-term,” Quinn said. “So, that is something we’ll work into the summer and training camp and see what happens there.”

Regardless of when the extension comes, the Lions are really happy with what the 6-foot-4 receiver out of Northern Illinois has turned out to be.

“We feel good about where Kenny is,” Quinn commented. “He was a third-round pick three years ago that’s really blossomed.”

Final thoughts

For what Golladay brings to this Lions offense, I personally believe we need to pay whatever asking price there is. Golladay has the skill set, physical attributes and football IQ to become an elite receiver in today’s game, and that is something the Lions just can’t pass on.

