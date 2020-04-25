AllLions
New Lions EDGE Rusher Julian Okwara Is Thrilled to Be in Detroit

Dakota Brecht

The Lions addressed a much-needed position last night with pick No. 67 in the 2020 NFL Draft by selecting former Notre Dame EDGE rusher Julian Okwara.

Julian, the brother of current Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, is thrilled to be heading to Motown to play with his brother.

The 6-foot-4, 22-year-old met with local Detroit media members late Friday night via a Zoom teleconference.

Okwara showed nothing but excitement about becoming a Lion.

On what Okwara can bring to the embattled Lions defense, he had this to say:

“They’re getting a pass rusher, great defensive end, someone who wreaks havoc in the backfield. I’m looking forward to that on and off the field. I’m a dominant player. I love to win games. I’m looking forward to bringing a championship to Detroit.”

A championship is ultimately the goal for every NFL team, and Okwara, alongside his brother, hopes to give the Lions that possibility.

“It’s awesome. I’ve always dreamed about this, so it’s definitely a dream come true. I’m pretty much speechless,” Okwara said. “I’m still kind of letting it marinate, think about it tonight and probably will wake up tomorrow and really let it sit in.”

Okwara suffered a broken leg late last season, but reassured the masses Friday that he is healthy.

“Yes, I’m good to go,” Okwara said. “I’m ready for the season, ready to get things going and ready to get to work, really.”

With his Day 2 selection behind him, Okwara can begin to prepare for the 2020 NFL season, right next to his brother.

