All A's: Detroit Lions Have a Stellar Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions and general manager Bob Quinn had a stellar Friday evening.

In rounds two and three of the 2020 NFL Draft, Detroit was able to address needs at running back, defensive end and guard.

Not only were fans impressed, but so were many NFL analysts.

Let's take a look at what analysts said about the Lions' picks:

SI All Lions - John Maakaron

Pick No. 35: RB D'Andre Swift

Detroit added a much-needed offensive weapon with pick No. 35. According to many, Swift is the best running back in this year's draft class.

Explosive, elusive and he can be a weapon immediately in the Lions' passing game.

Grade: A

Sports Illustrated - Andy Benoit

Pick No. 67: EDGE Julian Okwara

"Julian is a different style of defensive lineman than his older brother Romeo, whom he’ll now be teammates with in Detroit. While Romeo is a long and somewhat thick-bodied moderate NFL-caliber athlete who is highly dependent on his mechanics, Julian is more of a dynamic edge defender, with the length, burst and flexibility to turn the corner and reach the quarterback. Guys with those attributes are not usually available in Round 3. The Lions desperately needed to buttress their pass rush; you’ll likely see Julian Okwara in a passing down sub-package specialist role in 2020."

GRADE: A+

Detroit Free Press - Carlos Monarrez

Pick No. 75: G Jonah Jackson

"You could argue offensive line and defensive tackle were more pressing needs than when the Lions selected Notre Dame outside linebacker Julian Okwara with the 67th overall pick. But the Lions did the right thing by addressing another huge need by trading up 10 spots with the Indianapolis Colts to grab the guard they needed with Graham Glasgow departed. Jackson fits the mold and the Lions should be plenty comfortable with him. They coached him at the Senior Bowl, he was a team captain and started out at Rutgers, where the New England Patriots mined lots of talent. Jackson is yet another example of the Lions going after Day 1 starters."

Grade: A

