Why ESPN Thinks Eric Bieniemy Is "D-" Match for Detroit Lions

Read more on why ESPN thinks Eric Bieniemy is not a match for the Detroit Lions.

In a recent "matchmaker" feature on ESPN, the top head coach candidates are matched and graded with each of the three present NFL head coaching vacancies.

Considered among the top candidates to land the Detroit job is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Bieniemy has served as the Chiefs' offensive play-caller since 2018 -- the same year that Patrick Mahomes became the team's starting quarterback and took the league by storm with 50 passing touchdowns and an MVP trophy to show for it.

In fact, Bieniemy's offense finished in the top five in points scored in both 2018 and 2019, including No. 1 in '18 with 35.3 points per game.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, "The new coach in Detroit is going to have to oversee a transition from Matthew Stafford to whomever is next at quarterback -- maybe in his first year."

"The team's history is not good. One playoff win in more than 60 years sends bad vibes. This is a roster in need of rebuilding, especially on defense. The talent at many positions -- linebacker, defensive line, safety, wide receiver -- is either questionable at best or full of pending free agents," writes ESPN Lions beat writer Michael Rothstein.

The perfect match for the emerging Chiefs coordinator, according to ESPN's simulation, is the Houston Texans.

