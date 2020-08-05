AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

How the New Practice Squad Structure Impacts the Lions

Logan Lamorandier

Practice squads were expanded from 10 to 12 players with the NFL and NFLPA’s new CBA agreement established this offseason.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the NFL opted to increase the practice squad even more. 

Teams now have 16 total spots they can use with up to six veterans -- no matter their number of years of experience.

agnew
Wide receiver Jamal Agnew© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Basically, that means the Detroit Lions and general manager Bob Quinn will have more openings to help augment the team.

Another novel rule this season is the option to protect certain players on the practice squad. 

There will still be a window where any of the 16 players will be able to be poached -- but after 4 pm on Tuesday, organizations will be able to designate four individuals that can’t be touched by other teams. 

Important to note, the four protected players can be changed from week to week. 

In essence, this gives teams that are weak at a certain position the ability to have backups or reserve options if need be. 

Teams are also allowed to call up two practice squad players per game without having to cut another from the 53-man roster. 

In theory, the 53-man roster can become a 55-man roster on game days. After the game, they revert back to the practice squad without being subjected to the standard waivers process. 

However, if a practice squad player is called up for active duty on three occasions throughout the season, they will revert to the old waiver protocol after the third game.

Given the fact that it takes five days to get a new signee even into the building, last-minute signings to backfill for injuries will be incredibly difficult this season. Hence the reason for more flexibility surrounding the roster construct.

This entire COVID-19 ordeal is still very fluid, and it feels like the NFL is adjusting rules as they go. 

At this juncture, it would appear the practice squad is going to play a much larger role in 2020, especially if a team develops an unfortunate run of positive COVID tests.

In regards to the Lions, there are plenty of bubble players and losers of training camp battles that will benefit from these amendments. 

Even if a participant is not on the active roster, that doesn’t mean they can’t see some live regular-season action at some point.

Related

Kelly Stafford Blasts NFL: 'Past Four Days Have Been Somewhat of a Nightmare'

Matthew Stafford's COVID-19 Test Result Was a False Positive

Can Lions Offense Replicate Success in 2020?

PFF Ranks Taylor Decker among Top-25 Offensive Tackles

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Jonah Jackson Take Joe Dahl's Job at Left Guard?

Examining whether Detroit Lions' Jonah Jackson will take Joe Dahl's job at left guard during the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

Will DT Daylon Mack Make the Lions' 53-Man Roster?

Examining whether defensive tackle Daylon Mack will make the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matthew Stafford Tested Positive for COVID-19

Read more on when Matthew Stafford is able to return to the Allen Park practice facility.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

LB Jarrad Davis Wants to 'Answer the Bell' in 2020

Read more on how Jarrad Davis transformed his mentality this past offseason.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Matthew Stafford's Test Result Was a False Positive

Matthew Stafford is off of the reserve/COVID-19 list

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Can Matthew Stafford and Lions' Offense Replicate Success?

Detroit Lions' offense and Matthew Stafford will be counted on to aid the team's revamped defense.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Should Lions QB Matthew Stafford Opt Out of 2020 Season?

Matthew Stafford was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Should he opt out of the NFL season?

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Kelly Stafford Blasts NFL Over Matthew Stafford's False-Positive COVID-19 Test Result

Read more on how people reacted to Matthew Stafford testing positive for COVID-19.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

Pro Football Focus Ranks Taylor Decker among Top-25 Offensive Tackles

Where does Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker rank among top NFL offensive tackles? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Biggest Lions Training Camp Fan Favorites

Read more on three of the biggest Detroit Lion fan favorites during training camp.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49