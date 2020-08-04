Detroit franchise passer Matthew Stafford being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week put a scare into a multitude of Lions fans.

It led to a similar reaction from his teammates, including veteran kicker Matt Prater.

"It definitely hits home," Prater said during a Zoom video conference with Detroit media Tuesday. "You know, it's scary, especially with Stafford being such an important part of our team."

Much to the joy of the fans and his family and teammates, it was revealed Tuesday, however, that he had not actually tested positive for the virus. Instead, he had experienced a "false-positive."

While it was good news for Stafford and his family, Stafford's wife Kelly revealed on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that her family has lived through "somewhat of a nightmare" since Stafford's false-positive test result on Friday.

"I blame the NFL for not holding themselves accountable. These are people's lives and livelihoods that are in those results in THEIR test sites," Kelly wrote on Instagram. "Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has COVID before releasing that info to the world."

Stafford has since been activated from the list, and is now allowed to resume training camp activities.

Meanwhile, five players remain on the organization's reserve/COVID-19 list: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, cornerback Amani Oruwariye, safety Jalen Elliott and punter Arryn Siposs.

Second-year tight end Isaac Nauta, who was the first Lions player taken off the list, was activated from it on Monday. And veteran defensive back Justin Coleman was removed from the list Tuesday along with Stafford.

