Kenny Golladay to Make Season Debut against Cardinals

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been battling a hamstring injury since training camp.

Detroit's offense struggled to effectively throw the ball deep without the league's best deep threat.

According to NFL Network, Golladay is set to make his season debut against Arizona on Sunday.

"God willing. I'm gonna try everything in my power to be out there with the guys," the fourth-year receiver said Friday.

He added, "Definitely feeling a lot better. I wouldn't say 100 percent. I really wouldn't even put a percentage on it. I just know I'm not 100 percent. Like I said, I'm going to do everything I can. Hopefully I showed enough that I could be out there."

His return should also aid Detroit to meet their early season goals of running the football.

Early this season, teams have been taking away the deep pass and have been collapsing the box due to Detroit's lack of a legitimate deep threat in his absence.

Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and T.J. Hockenson should also see benefits from having Golladay back in the mix.

Detroit takes on Arizona from State Farm Stadium Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

