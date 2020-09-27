Predictions: Lions-Cardinals

Vito Chirco

Sixty-three.

That's the amount of points the Lions have allowed their last five quarters of play.

Although it's only been two weeks, it's already basically inevitable that the Lions aren't going to be anywhere close to a playoff team in 2020.

The defense hasn't improved from last year, and the offense, even with a healthy Matthew Stafford under center, has seemingly regressed.

Far from a recipe for success for Detroit going into its Week 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals possess one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the league with second-year passer Kyler Murray and veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

It's a combo that the Lions, without veteran cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant, will likely have a hard time stopping all afternoon long in the desert.

Ultimately, the matchup issues that Arizona gives Detroit's thin secondary end up playing a large factor in the Cardinals pulling this one out. Cardinals 37, Lions 27

Logan Lamorandier

The Arizona Cardinals are off to a hot start. Even though the hype train is chugging along, I do believe the Lions offense will be the biggest test yet for the Cardinals defense. With the possible return of receiver Kenny Golladay and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Detroit's offense could put up some points.

Unfortunately, the Lions' defense hasn't demonstrated it can do much to slow any offense down without its opponent shooting itself in the foot.

In the end, it will be close. But, in typical Lions fashion under Matt Patricia, I think the Lions will ultimately come up short. Cardinals 34, Lions 31

Adam Strozynski

Running the most man coverage in the league and going against one of the best wideouts in the league with a switchblade of a quarterback that's growing in confidence each week spell doom for the Detroit Lions.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia is too stubborn to avoid putting his banged-up secondary in a horrible spot, and won't allow his offense a chance to compensate and to try to make up for the points given up by this awful defense.

Lions stumble again in Arizona. Cardinals 37, Lions 17

John Maakaron

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson called this a 'must-win' game.

Normally, it would be premature to place such importance on only the third game of the regular season.

But Detroit find itself at the crossroads already.

Lose and the season is over just that quickly. Detroit should play with a sense of urgency on the road against Arizona. I expect Detroit to play their best game of the season and to give the Cardinals a run for their money.

Despite the return of wide receiver Kenny Golladay, Detroit's defense won't have too many answers for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals potent offense. Cardinals 30 Lions 27

