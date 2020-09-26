Scouting Tracy Walker

Tracy Walker and Will Harris are not the answers for the Detroit Lions in the role of starting free safety. But, if I had to pick between the two of them, I would pick Walker.

Recently, Matt Patricia came out, and said, "I think we have a really strong safety room."

I am not seeing that as an evaluator. I am not remotely seeing that.

Walker and Harris are not making plays to win the game. In fact, on the contrary, both of them are making plays to lose the game.

Recently, Patricia has made a couple of long statements on why he has decided to play Harris more than Walker and what he saw to make Walker go from a starter to a rotational player.

When I read the statements from Patricia, my first thought was, "This is a whole lot of nothing," which supports what I am seeing on the field.

Playing talks. Politics do not.

The position of free safety on the Lions is getting them beat.

Walker and Harris have been rotating at the traditional position of free safety, and both have seen their share of struggles through the first two games of the regular season.

But, with that said, Walker is drastically better than Harris.

Walker should be the starter.

Walker gives Detroit a better chance of winning.

How Lions' brass is determining Harris should start is beyond me.

There is nothing on film that supports that decision.

The only thing Harris is excelling at is back pedaling into center field or running a coverage when the ball is not coming in his direction.

That is the only time Harris looks remotely "good."

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

While both Walker and Harris are inconsistent, it is obvious that Walker, however, is better suited to start in every conceivable way:

Walker is a better athlete

Walker plays "taller" (despite the fact they are the same height)

Walker has better playing speed and range

Walker shows more short-area burst

Walker is more physical

Walker is more aggressive

Walker can blitz much better

Walker wraps up, and tackles better

Walker shows more play-making ability (Harris shows none)

Walker plays with more of a spark

If I was the defensive coordinator of the Lions, I would stay in that three-safety defense.

I like that defensive look.

I would be dialed into the fact that this season, Walker has shown the most propensity to make plays at or near the line of scrimmage, and I would be blitzing Walker like there is no tomorrow.

I would stay in that three-safety look, but I think we have all seen enough of Harris.

I would replace Harris with free safety Miles Killebrew, and continue to play Walker down in the box.

Last season, when I evaluated the entire Lions roster, including all of their special teams players, Killebrew graded out as a blue-chip special teams player on all four units last year (kickoff, kickoff return, punt and punt return).

He got an "A" grade on all four of those units. That is not easy to do.

Most great coverage special teams players often are not great on the return units. Killebrew was.

Killebrew showed a lot on special teams, and has earned the right to play.

And plugging Killebrew into the lineup might just be one of the sparks we need to start turning this thing around.

Killebrew has shown a whole lot of "want" on special teams, and has shown a whole lot of aggressiveness.

I, for one, want to see Killebrew on defense.

While the new defensive scheme seems more complex than finding a vaccine for COVID-19, none of it is able to camouflage Walker's struggles in coverage nor Harris continuing to look hesitant and somewhat reluctant.

Harris' hesitancy and reluctance clearly show up from time to time on the game film.

And he looks somewhat hesitant both in coverage and in run support.

That angle he took on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones' 75-yard touchdown run was embarrassing to watch.

Harris noticeably even pulled up on a quarterback keeper by Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubinsky down the sideline, which allowed the Bears passer to pick up a few more unnecessary yards.

Harris' hesitancy is downright concerning.

However, before we let Walker off the hook, let us remember the two touchdowns he has given up with ease in two consecutive games to athletic, physical tight ends who were able to out-muscle him and completely box him out for the football in the end zone.

Walker looked like a light-weight boxer trying to fight a heavy-weight for the ball in the end zone.

Harris has stood out a couple of times, too -- once for a big, late hit in Green Bay. But, then, he immediately followed that up with a face-mask penalty on the next play.

You know things are bad when those are the biggest moments of his season.

Walker and Harris will both come up and thump a ball carrier. But, yes, that too is inconsistent.

Sometimes, Walker takes the play off, and sometimes, Harris completely misses his target.

Inconsistent football players are the hardest and most frustrating to evaluate.

That is because they do something good, and then, they do that same something bad.

If I were an opposing offensive coordinator, I would throw the laces off the football to my tight end and running backs whenever they are matched up against Walker and Harris until they either stop me or the scoreboard breaks -- whichever happens first.

It's because whenever either one of them is in a trailing position and is crossing the field, neither one has shown the ability to keep up.

I would throw the ball at my tight ends and running backs at least 10 times each, if the Lions insist on not changing things up.

The one saving grace with Walker in coverage is that he seems to have a knack for "getting in the way" of the ball on deeper vertical routes and he finds a way to break them up with his hands, helmet or something else.

In 2019, I did an eight-game study of both these safeties.

I ended up giving Walker a "B" grade, and Harris earned an "F."

In 2020, through two games, I have downgraded Walker to a "C+," mainly because he seems to be struggling a lot more in coverage.

Meanwhile, Harris has been raised to a "D" grade, because he looks much more active.

He is running all over the field, but it is not making much of a difference.

Here are my scouting reports from last season on Walker and Harris.

Games evaluated (2019): 9/8 vs. AZ, 9/15 vs. LAC, 9/22 vs. PHI, 10/14 vs. GB, 10/27 vs. NYG, 11/3 vs. OAK, 11/10 vs. CHI and 11/17 vs. DAL.

FS #21 Tracy Walker - 6-foot-1, 210 pounds (starter)

2019 GRADE: B (Good player, but not elite; he's good enough to win with, however)

Scouting Report

Safety with good range and coverage ability, and provides very solid run support. Almost like a corner in some ways. Provided some really tight coverage when matched up. Could end up trailing slightly at times, but worked to make the tackle. Solid tackler. Could close quickly underneath. Can break up a pass. Solid range when providing help over the top. Didn’t always make it quite in time, but did break up a pass and showed he can make it sometimes. Inconsistent. Lacks top-shelf speed and range. Gives effort to get there.

Against the run, came downhill, and provided strong support. Could fly in. Sometimes waits until it reaches his level. Struggled against stronger blocking efforts. Struggled to disengage and get in there. Solid player overall.

FS #25 Will Harris - 6-foot-1, 207 pounds (starter)

2019 GRADE: F (a player that's consistently going to get the Lions beat)

Scouting Report

Average playing speed and range and average against the run. As a single-high safety, showed he could not get there in time on deeper routes to the outsides. Ended up in trail position when matched up, and his tackles after receptions were made on routes underneath with tight ends. Willing, just not able.

Against the run, would come downhill or chase. Made some tackles. Can miss. Not that great at beating blocks. Ended up around the pile a lot. Just not a playmaker. Lacked aggression and physicality. Created some pressure when asked to blitz. Looked the part. Just very underwhelming. Will get the team beat.

