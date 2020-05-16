Kerryon Johnson Addresses Running Back Competition Online

In the NFL, rosters are constantly being turned over. Athletes are well aware that organizations are in search of the best players to compete at the highest levels.

Let us not forget what some some deem the true acronym for the NFL, "Not for long."

When the Lions decided to draft running back D'Andre Swift in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, fans immediately pondered what that meant for starter Kerryon Johnson.

Johnson has not been able to gain a foothold in the league due to injuries his two seasons playing for the Lions organization.

Detroit has used valuable draft resources to try and boost the rushing attack.

Recall, Detroit also used a second-round selection back in 2018 when Johnson was the 43rd overall pick of the 2018 Draft.

Now that Swift is on the roster, naturally some want him to instantly take over the bulk of the work load.

Saturday morning, Johnson responded to a Lions fan site pointing out that Swift has already been spotted working out with franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

Johnson did not take too kindly to the reference that he wasn't working as hard, since he recently posted a photo with his significant other on a beach.

"I assure you it's scientifically possible to workout and NOT post about it...I'm with the ignorance tho if you wanna get started," Johnson tweeted.

Johnson explained further, "Like imma want him (Swift) to fail so I can succeed? Lmao that not how it works...they just don't understand."

For the Lions to have success rushing the football in 2020, both Johnson and Swift must work in tandem, especially since general manager Bob Quinn has made it known that carries will be split among the backs that make the roster.

But some "healthy" competition is not a bad thing either.

