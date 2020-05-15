AllLions
Twitter Reacts to Stafford's Home Being Listed on the Market

John Maakaron

Let the rumors begin. 

Matthew Stafford's Bloomfield Twp. home is officially on the market.

Asking price: $6.5 million.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "The Staffords bought the five-bedroom house in 2013, and did a major renovation and addition in 2016. The 12,295-square foot house, including its finished lower level, officially hit the market Thursday." 

When the news broke, naturally fans of the Lions began to wonder if this is the beginning of the end for Stafford in Detroit. 

But alas, Stafford isn't going anywhere. Not anytime soon.

"Listen, I’m here, I want to be here. I love being a Detroit Lion, I love leading this team. all that kind of stuff is just out there to be out there. It's a slow news month at that point and I’m just happy to be where I am and ready to deal with this offseason the way that it is and try to make the best of the season that I hope happens," Stafford said Thursday during a Zoom video conference. 

Back in December, the Lions converted quarterback Matthew Stafford's $6 million roster bonus for 2020 to a signing bonus. 

The modifications reduced Stafford's 2020 cap hit from $31.5 million to $26.7 million. The Lions and Stafford worked to aid the organization by adding $3.6 million in salary cap space available for the upcoming season. 

Lets take a took at some of the reactions online to the Stafford's home being placed on the market. 

