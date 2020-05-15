A 3-12-1 squad, like the Lions last year, isn't going to make many positive headlines. And Detroit surely didn't.

One of the lone bright spots was then-third-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay making the Pro Bowl.

He's been an emerging No. 1 wideout for a couple seasons now, and he put it all together in 2019.

He amassed 11 touchdowns and 1,190 yards on 65 receptions in 16 games -- the TDs, receiving yards and games played all being career-highs for the Northern Illinois product.

Now, going into his fourth season in the league, the expectation is that he'll do it all over again and possibly even improve upon his performance.

Remember, Golladay put those numbers together a season ago without Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford throwing to him for half the season.

He received passes from career backup Jeff Driskel and undrafted rookie free agent David Blough from Weeks 10-17.

Nothing against those two, but clearly they're not of the same caliber of quarterback as Stafford.

With Stafford reportedly ready to play if the regular season started today, conceivably the sky's the limit for Golladay in 2020. And he easily should make a second consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl.

Without further ado, here are three Lions players that could make a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2020:

1.) WR Kenny Golladay

Enough said about Golladay, right?

He's a stud, and should be in store for another double-digit TD campaign and perhaps 1,200 receiving yards, if Stafford's healthy for the entirety of the season.

2.) QB Matthew Stafford

Speaking of Stafford, he was in store for a seriously productive campaign all across the board in 2019 before a back ailment sidelined him for the second half of the season.

He threw for 19 touchdowns, just five interceptions and 2,499 yards in only eight games.

He also managed to produce a career-best passer rating of 106.0 and the sixth-best QBR in the entire league at 69.6 -- just .2 points behind Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl-winning passer Russell Wilson for fifth best.

If Stafford -- the 2011 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year -- puts up those kinds of stats over the course of a full season, he should easily be in line for his first trip to the Pro Bowl since 2014.

3.) C Frank Ragnow

He was included on Pro Football Focus' NFC Pro Bowl team a season ago.

In 15 games in 2019, he recorded a 74.9 grade -- good for sixth-best among 38 qualifying centers, according to PFF.

And making it all the more impressive is the fact that it was his first season of playing the position at the NFL level.

He lined up at left guard as a rookie in 2018.

There's very little doubt that the Arkansas product -- who turns just 24 on Sunday -- will continue to play at a Pro Bowl-caliber level going into his third year in the league.

