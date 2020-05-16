AllLions
Jarrad Davis: "It’s Not Really about the Fans. It’s More So This Whole Quarantine Deal"

John Maakaron

During Thursday's Zoom video conference, linebacker Jarrad Davis explained why he was experiencing mixed emotions while living through a global pandemic.

"Having fans in the stands definitely creates and electric environment and it's one of those things that helps bring the best out of players. As professional athletes, though, we practice a lot. We do a lot of work with those tough environments, those crunch-time places in games. The best comes out every time, fans or no fans," Davis said.

He added, “We’re going to compete no matter what. But, I don’t know, I got mixed emotions about the whole deal. I don’t really want to go too deep into it. But either way, I want to play ball. It’s not really about the fans. It’s more so this whole quarantine deal. I feel like I respect it. There are people out there that are definitely struggling with this virus and there are people who are struggling being locked down. It’s putting a lot of stress and strain on people throughout the city of Detroit and across America.” 

Professional athletes are now having to face the inevitably challenging decision of how to return to their sport while the country is still dealing with the global pandemic.

Along with health concerns, athletes are also responding to questions about the very real possibility of playing without fans. 

Matthew Stafford expressed he could find an advantage playing in front of no fans. 

"I'm a quarterback. Quiet is great," Stafford said. "I love that. I can talk, I can hear what they're saying on defense. I can probably use that to my advantage. It's like playing a home game everywhere you go. I'm fine with that."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Not sure what I would do if I was a player. I would want to play, but safety really is most important

