3 Lessons Brad Holmes Must Learn from Bob Quinn's Failed Tenure

Brad Holmes cannot make the same mistakes as former Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn.

One of the biggest markers of success for a general manager is how impactful the players selected in the NFL Draft end up being.

For former general manager Bob Quinn, several draft selections simply did not pan out, and he even racked up a couple of "draft busts" that impeded the progress of the Lions' rebuild.

New general manager Brad Holmes comes to Detroit with a positive reputation for being able to identify college talent.

“I am so much focused on the intangible traits, way more so than the physical traits,” Holmes told Yahoo! Sports. “Now I am like, ‘Okay, yeah, he’s fast, but does he work hard?’ You know? I just don’t care about that stuff quite as much. Of course, I care about it. But, I’ve learned so much as to why a player is or isn’t successful in this league. It falls so much on the intangibles more than the physical.”

Here are three lessons Holmes must learn from Quinn's failed tenure in Detroit.

1.) Must hit on players in the second round of the draft

Quinn simply could not find productive players in the second round.

For some unknown reason, Quinn found himself reaching on more than one occasion on players that don't belong anywhere near an NFL roster.

Cornerback Teez Tabor and linebacker Jahlani Tavai were two of the most notable draft busts in recent memory.

For Holmes to have success sooner rather than later, he must hit on his early round draft selections.

If possible, he must find avenues to improve Detroit's draft situation by adding more picks via trades, too.

2.) Draft the replacement to Matthew Stafford

Quinn brought in so many backup quarterbacks during his tenure. Yet, none of them could realistically replace the team's veteran franchise passer in Stafford.

He even dolled out a multi-year contract offer for veteran backup Chase Daniel.

When given the opportunity this season, Daniel was as productive as the cardboard fans that were placed in the stands at Ford Field.

There is an opportunity to find the heir apparent, with the team drafting at No. 7 overall this year.

3.) Hire the most qualified head coach to lead Detroit

For Holmes, one of his first major decisions will be hiring Matt Patricia's replacement.

Quinn's biggest mistake was moving on from a proven winner in Jim Caldwell and replacing him with a coach that failed miserably.

Patricia alienated the locker room, and even had an adversarial relationship with Stafford during his first season in Detroit.

If Detroit hires the wrong coach, the organization will continue to remain dormant in a league that is known for having a respectable level of parity.

