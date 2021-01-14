Twitter Reacts to Brad Holmes Joining Detroit Lions as General Manager

The early reviews are in for the Detroit Lions' hiring of Brad Holmes to be their next general manager.

New Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is widely respected in most NFL circles.

The Rams veteran front-office personnel member certainly has an eye for talent evaluation.

For the past 18 seasons, he has worked with the Rams organization. Holmes became the franchise's director of college scouting in 2013, and has been highly instrumental in building the current roster.

According to the Lions' team website, "The Rams have had 25 Pro Bowlers over Holmes' time with the team, including 2017 Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley, 2017 and 2018 Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff."

"He's become a valued voice in our organization as part of our leadership team on social justice and diversity issues, helping us lead a diverse group of people," Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff recently told ESPN. "Brad is one of the more valued voices we have in our building."

For the supporters of the Detroit Lions, convincing them that any hire will work out is a tall feat.

Recall, former general manager Bob Quinn had vast experience and success with the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, his tenure in Detroit was a failure, and his ability to draft defensive players was highly questionable.

Let's take a look now at the reaction to the news that Detroit has hired its next general manager.

