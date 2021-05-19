PFF Ranks Jared Goff as Bottom-Tier NFL Quarterback

New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff still has some work to do in order to convince Lions supporters and pundits that he can achieve success with his new team.

Despite his achievements early in his career, it appears the 26-year-old quarterback must continue to prove himself to a growing number of skeptics.

“I try not to pay much attention to media dialogue or anything like that, but sure there’s some things that build a little chip on your shoulder,” Goff said during his latest media availability. “Not that I would say I feel like I’m forgotten, but there’s some things I’ve done in this league that I feel pretty good about and am excited to bring to the Lions."

Detroit Lions

In a recent Pro Football Focus list of the 32 active starting quarterbacks, Goff was ranked as the 26th-best starting quarterback in the NFL.

The rankings were based on grading every player on every play and reviewing multiple years of data to project future performance.

"A fresh start does players wonders, especially at the quarterback position. It also doesn’t hurt when you get a vote of confidence and your team takes Penei Sewell to protect you over some highly sought-after first-round quarterbacks. The Rams were third in the league in play-action pass attempts and tied for fifth in screen pass attempts. It will be imperative that the Lions help their QB and design an offense around what he’s comfortable with," NFL writer Bruce Gradkowski explained. "Goff has a top-five passing grade when he has a clean pocket, is in rhythm and targets intermediate throws 10-19 yards downfield. He struggled when targeting 20-plus yard throws in the same scenario, earning the 29th-ranked passing grade out of 36 qualifying quarterbacks."

The Lions and general manager Brad Holmes appeared to have given Goff a vote of confidence when they decided to pass on selecting a quarterback in this year's draft.

The organization appears to be surrounding Goff with an elite offensive line, while building depth at receiver.

While getting the ball downfield will likely be a struggle again for Detroit's new signal-caller, an improved run game and a passing game suited to his skills should help Goff move up the rankings next season.

