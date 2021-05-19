3 Burning Questions for Detroit Lions

Three burning questions for the Detroit Lions heading into the summer.

The NFL Draft and rookie minicamp have passed, and now, it's time to look at the biggest questions facing the Lions heading into the 2021 season.

For the sake of this piece, let's take a look at three burning questions for general manager Brad Holmes and the organization to answer, as they head into the summer and start preparing for training camp.

1.) Does Jared Goff prove to be the long-term answer at QB?

Answer: I'm going to say no. I think his numbers the last two years speak volumes about the quality of quarterback he is at this juncture in his career.

Sure, he's only 26, and should have a lot of football ahead of him. And, Brad Holmes & Co. wouldn't have dealt for him if they didn't have some confidence in his ability.

However, I don't see him putting up big enough numbers or being consistently productive enough to warrant the Lions committing to him over the long term.

2.) Who will emerge as the Lions' No. 1 wideout?

A: The Lions have added a lot of depth at the position this offseason, but probably not enough to replace the production of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. Both Golladay and Jones departed the organization via free agency, and there's no clear-cut "heir to the throne," per se, for either guy.

Both Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman were nice depth pieces added by Holmes & Co. But, they likely won't be good enough to consistently perform at the level of a No. 1 wide receiver. Neither should second-year receiver Quintez Cephus or 2021 Detroit fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown be expected to do so.

This likely will be an issue throughout the season.

If I'm going to put my money on any of the aforementioned individuals emerging as the No. 1 receiver, I'm going to say a healthy Williams.

Detroit Lions

3.) If Romeo Okwara is the Lions' best defender, who will emerge as Detroit's second-most reliable defensive player?

A: There aren't a lot of viable options to choose from. So, I'm going to go with fellow defensive lineman Michael Brockers, an acquisition of the Lions this offseason.

The 30-year-old enters the 2021 campaign as a reliable pass-rusher, with five sacks and 10 QB hits to his name in 15 games a season ago. Those two numbers would've been good for second best on the team a year ago, behind only Romeo Okwara.

He's going to be relied upon for consistent pass-rush production in 2021, and should be able to deliver. He's my pick for Detroit's second-most dependable defensive player this upcoming season.

More From SI All Lions:

PFF Ranks Jared Goff as Bottom-Tier NFL Quarterback

A Bold Prediction for D'Andre Swift in 2021

Why Ifeatu Melifonwu Can Have Earlier Success Than Jeff Okudah

What Detroit Lions Are Getting in Safety Alijah Holder

Detroit Lions Roundtable: What Needs to Happen for the Lions to Go Over Six Wins