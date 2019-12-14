Lamorandier's Lions 3-Round Mock Draft

The Lions currently have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the final three weeks, Detroit could land realistically anywhere from the No. 2 overall pick to the No. 10 overall selection.

In saying this, the following three-round mock draft is based on where the Lions stand at this point. A lot can, and will change leading up to the draft.

Using the FanSpeak mock draft simulator, here are my results for the first three rounds of the Lions' 2020 draft:

First Round

5th overall

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

In the first round, the Lions need to take the best talent on the board.

There is not one area on their roster that can’t be upgraded.

Pass rush would probably be the most desirable, but the Lions shouldn’t reach.

They could use an instant impact player at every position on the defensive side of the ball.

With cornerback Darius Slay’s future with the team a bit uncertain, Okudah would at least be a great insurance policy.

If rookie corner Amani Oruwariye can also continue in his development, it would give Detroit a nice young duo long term.

Okudah has all the traits you look for in a cornerback.

There is a reason he is a consensus top-five pick.

The Lions ask their corners to man-up frequently and cover for long periods of time. Press-man is probably Okudah’s best attribute.

A solid scheme fit and huge upside should make this selection a rather easy one.

Second Round

38th overall

‪Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Really wanted a solid pass rusher to fall here, but unfortunately, none did.

Taylor is no doubt a nice consolation prize.

Yes, both Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough have looked good at times, but both come with a scary injury history.

Neither can be relied upon to be a workhorse. Taylor is that type of player, and checks all the boxes.

It would not surprise me if he is selected in the first round.

The Wisconsin product is good enough to succeed even with suspect blocking in front of him.

He also has true big-play ability once he's in the open field.

Detroit needs both of those attributes in the backfield.

In the never-ending search for a rushing attack, I believe Taylor could be the guy to break the Lions' ground game curse.

Third Round

69th overall

Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama‬

Once again, there's no great value available here at the EDGE position. So, I'm left grabbing the best player available.

Heading into the 2019 season, Moses was widely considered the best linebacker prospect in the class.

Unfortunately for the junior, he tore his ACL in an August practice.

He hasn’t declared for the draft yet, but his preseason hype should make it hard for him not to do so.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has a very specific type of linebacker he looks for.

He wants length, size and versatility.

All of the Lions' present linebackers can play off the ball, while also lining up on the edge and rushing the passer from any position.

Moses can do all of the above as well.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Moses’ weigh-in at the draft combine will be important.

Still growing, he could put on a little weight to better fit Patricia’s scheme.

Important to note, the two heaviest off-ball linebackers at last year's combine -- Jahlani Tavai and Tre Lemar -- ended up in Detroit.

Not that athleticism is of paramount importance with Quinn, but Moses has the juice to cover both backs and tight ends -- something the Lions desperately need.

Even with Tavai, Jarrad Davis, and Christian Jones all under contract next year, the position needs to be upgraded.

The Lions should not be content with their current group.

