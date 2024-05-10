Lions Announce Rookie Jersey Numbers
The Detroit Lions have announced the jersey numbers for their 2024 rookie class.
Each of the team’s six picks have been assigned numbers ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, which will mark the first time the team will get to see their rookies in action.
Detroit’s Draft class features six picks this season, headlined by Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. The Lions doubled up at cornerback by selecting Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw in the second round.
All four of Detroit's Day 3 picks have already signed their rookie contracts.
On the third and final day of the Draft, the Lions selected offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, running back Sione Vaki, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and offensive lineman Christian Mahogany.
The Lions have also been busy in acquiring undrafted free agents, including Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams and Florida center Kingsley Eguakun.
Detroit has been busy in recent days in free agency as well, signing safety C.J. Moore and defensive tackle Kyle Peko.
A pair of local Division II products have also received invites to rookie minicamp in Grand Valley State quarterback Cade Peterson and Hillsdale running back Michael Herzog.
The Lions’ six picks won’t face a ton of pressure to start right away, as the Lions have overhauled their roster to a point of superb depth. That is a main reason why the organization is expected to be in the mix for another deep playoff run.
Here are each of the rookie’s new jersey numbers:
Terrion Arnold — No. 0
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. — No. 15
Giovanni Manu — No. 59
Sione Vaki — No. 33
Mekhi Wingo — No. 94
Christian Mahogany — No. 73