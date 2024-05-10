All Lions

Dan Campbell to Miss Start of Rookie Minicamp

Lions head coach is dealing with personal matter.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions Dan Campbell / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY
The Detroit Lions will be without popular head coach Dan Campbell for the start of rookie minicamp.

According to multiple reports, Detroit's fourth-year head coach is away dealing with a personal matter and the responsibility of running minicamp will be delegated to others. It is unclear who will be in charge of running rookie minicamp this weekend.

Campbell is expected to return to the team later this month.

Detroit's coaching staff is filled with former NFL players. This provides the players comfort, knowing those in charge of teaching and guiding their careers have been around the game and understand the toll it takes on a player's mental and physical state to grind at the highest level.

"A big part of that is Dan himself, being a player turned coach and him surrounding himself with a bunch of player-coaches on his staff," said Calvin Johnson, via ESPN. "Players have no choice really but to dial in when you have somebody that's been there, done that and did the things that you're trying to do and they're teaching you how to do those things.

"You kind of dial in a little more when you have a player-coach, and you see that happening. You saw it when it happened last year and it kind of clicked for them halfway through the season last year and it's just been trending up since then."

Many of Detroit's young rookies and veterans have expressed Campbell is authentic and his demeanor makes it easier to get motivated to go out and play football. Many indicate wanting to run out on the field immediately after a conversation with the former NFL tight end.

