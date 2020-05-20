2020 Detroit Lions Week-By-Week Gambling Odds

The Detroit Lions over/under win total of 6.5 victories for the upcoming 2020 NFL season is the exact same that it was set for in 2019.

Unfortunately, Detroit came nowhere close to winning 6.5 games last season, so all of the over bets ending up being a losing proposition.

Coming off of a 3-12-1 season, the Lions schedule to start this upcoming season is not what the organization would have hoped for.

Playing four of their first six games on the road will present the Lions quite the challenge if fans are actually allowed to attend games this season.

PointsBet SportsBook recently released their betting lines for each and every NFL game this season from Week 1 to Week 16, and the outlook isn't the brightest for the Lions.

It is customary for Week 17 lines to be kept off the board due to the extremely high degree of uncertainty the final week of the regular season.

Detroit is only initially favored in four of their first 15 games.

Here’s the week-by-week breakdown for the Detroit Lions:

Week 1: vs. Bears (Lions -1.5)

Week 2: at Packers (Packers -6.5)

Week 3: at Cardinals (Cardinals -4)

Week 4: vs. Saints (Saints -8.5)

Week 6: at Jaguars (Lions -2.5)

Week 7: at Falcons (Falcons -6)

Week 8: vs. Colts (Colts -3)

Week 9: at Vikings (Vikings -7.5)

Week 10: vs. Redskins (Lions -5)

Week 11: at Panthers (Panthers -.5)

Week 12: vs. Texans (Lions -1.5)

Week 13: at Bears (Bears -6)

Week 14: vs. Packers (Packers -4.5)

Week 15: at Titans (Titans -6)

Week 16: vs. Buccaneers (Buccaneers -7)

Related

Ranking the Lions' Drafted Rookies

Matt Patricia Provides Update on Lions' Offseason Plans

Ranking the NFC North’s Head Coaches

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing DE Jadeveon Clowney