AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

2020 Detroit Lions Week-By-Week Gambling Odds

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions over/under win total of 6.5 victories for the upcoming 2020 NFL season is the exact same that it was set for in 2019. 

Unfortunately, Detroit came nowhere close to winning 6.5 games last season, so all of the over bets ending up being a losing proposition. 

Coming off of a 3-12-1 season, the Lions schedule to start this upcoming season is not what the organization would have hoped for.

Playing four of their first six games on the road will present the Lions quite the challenge if fans are actually allowed to attend games this season.

PointsBet SportsBook recently released their betting lines for each and every NFL game this season from Week 1 to Week 16, and the outlook isn't the brightest for the Lions. 

It is customary for Week 17 lines to be kept off the board due to the extremely high degree of uncertainty the final week of the regular season.

Detroit is only initially favored in four of their first 15 games.

Here’s the week-by-week breakdown for the Detroit Lions: 

Week 1: vs. Bears (Lions -1.5)
Week 2: at Packers (Packers -6.5)
Week 3: at Cardinals (Cardinals -4)
Week 4: vs. Saints (Saints -8.5)
Week 6: at Jaguars (Lions -2.5)
Week 7: at Falcons (Falcons -6)
Week 8: vs. Colts (Colts -3)
Week 9: at Vikings (Vikings -7.5)
Week 10: vs. Redskins (Lions -5)
Week 11: at Panthers (Panthers -.5)
Week 12: vs. Texans (Lions -1.5)
Week 13: at Bears (Bears -6)
Week 14: vs. Packers (Packers -4.5)
Week 15: at Titans (Titans -6)
Week 16: vs. Buccaneers (Buccaneers -7) 

Related

Ranking the Lions' Drafted Rookies 

Matt Patricia Provides Update on Lions' Offseason Plans

Ranking the NFC North’s Head Coaches

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing DE Jadeveon Clowney

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the Lions' Drafted Rookies

Vito Chirco provides his rankings of the Detroit Lions' draft class entering the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

The dog always U-M

Ranking the NFC North’s Head Coaches

Logan Lamorandier ranks Detroit Lions' and entire NFC North’s head coaches entering the 2020 NFL season

Logan Lamorandier

by

Will Ragatz

John Penisini Agrees to Contract Terms With Lions

Lions agree to contract terms with their sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Matt Patricia Provides Update on Lions' Offseason Plans

Lions are in phase two of the offseason and will continue virtual meetings

John Maakaron

by

The dog always U-M

Analyst Believes Only Three Teams Had a Worse Offseason than Lions

ESPN analyst does not believe the Detroit Lions had a good offseason

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing DE Jadeveon Clowney

Should the Detroit Lions Consider Signing Veteran Seahawks Defensive End Jadeveon Clowney?

Logan Lamorandier

by

The dog always U-M

Matthew Stafford Is "Dark-Horse" NFL MVP Candidate

Lions franchise passer could be in line for a significant comeback season in 2020

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Why Tom Brady Once Gave Danny Amendola "The Death Stare"

Danny Amendola learned quickly in 2013 how competitive Tom Brady actually was

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Detroit Lions Not Opening Practice Facility Tuesday

Lions are waiting for the all-clear from the state of Michigan prior to opening their Allen Park practice facility

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Could the Lions Be the Biggest Sleeper Team in the NFL?

Could the Detroit Lions be the hottest team in the NFL after the 2020 season concludes?

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock