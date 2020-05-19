Pros and Cons of Lions Signing DE Jadeveon Clowney

Going into the 2020 free agency period, EDGE rusher Jadeveon Clowney was often pegged as the top player available.

Now, midway through May, the defensive end remains unsigned.

Considering the Lions still have the third-most cap space in the NFL and have a need for a real threat to get to the quarterback, why wouldn’t the Lions take a chance on a great talent in a "win-now" season?

Well, before acquiring Clowney, they'll have to consider the pros and cons of doing so.

Pros

First off, Clowney was the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft for a reason.

The 6-foot-5, 266-pounder is the definition of an elite athlete. All the tools are there for him to be a high-end pass rusher.

Pairing Clowney with Trey Flowers would immediately give the Lions one of the most well-rounded duo of EDGE rushers in the NFL today.

If there was one facet of the Lions' game that could most immediately improve the team, it’s fixing one of the worst pass rushes in the league from a season ago.

After signing a one-year, prove-it deal with the Seattle Seahawks last year, the 27-year-old is looking to get paid in the prime of his career.

But, the longer Clowney remains a free agent, the less likely his exorbitant contract demands will be met.

If anything, his original price tag has already been reduced, and he hasn’t generated the response he was looking for.

At a certain point, Clowney will have to settle, and the Lions have the funds to make it happen.

In theory, adding a three-time Pro Bowler of Clowney’s caliber would be a home run.

Cons

As good as Clowney is, perhaps his name is bigger than his production on the field.

Much like Flowers, Clowney creates plenty of pressure, but not once has he ever recorded a double-digit sack season.

Would the Lions really want two high-priced defensive ends that aren’t true sack artists? It'd be a lot of money allocated at the position for players who are usually paid for their sack output.

Given his six years in the league, Clowney has only accumulated a total of 32 sacks -- partially due to struggles with staying on the field. That’s another issue.

Clowney has had his fair share of injuries throughout his career. Last season, a core muscle injury hampered him for the majority of the season, causing him to notch a total of just three sacks.

In Clowney’s rookie season, he tore a meniscus, and dealt with some cartilage damage which subsequently resulted with the dreaded microfracture surgery.

Hyaline articular cartilage doesn’t regenerate on its own, and microfracture surgery is only a temporary fix. At a certain point, the osteoarthritis will take its toll. Maybe it will be after his career is done.

You just never know the exact timeline, which makes signing him to the long-term deal that he is seeking a bit of a risky proposition. Only the team doctors will be privy to his health status.

Obviously, medical checks are huge, and this coronavirus pandemic hasn’t made the process an easy one.

Conclusion

It all comes down to the yearly average salary and length of contract.

Any player is worth giving a shot at the right price, and it’s no different for Clowney.

With the Lions' current regime on the hot seat, it doesn’t make a ton of sense to sit on open cap space in 2020.

In all likelihood, it will be Clowney who will have to acquiesce for another short contract at a fair value. If he is willing to accept that fact, the Lions should take a look. If not, it might be wise for the Lions to sit out of the Clowney sweepstakes.

