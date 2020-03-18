AllLions
Lions Continue to Raid New England, Acquire DT Danny Shelton

John Maakaron

The Lions continue to look to New England for help rebuilding their roster. 

On Wednesday, defensive tackle Danny Shelton joined his former Patriots teammate Jamie Collins in the Motor City. 

Shelton reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth $8 million, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Shelton had a bounce-back season in 2019 for the Patriots.

He started 14 games, and secured three sacks to go along with 61 tackles -- both career-high marks.

“Danny‘s done a good job for us. His second year, I think he came in, he was in good shape, he came in with a great attitude. He’s really worked hard to do the things that we’ve asked him to do, which is a little different than what he’d done in the systems that he’d been in Cleveland," Patriots head man Bill Belichick said. "He tried to do that last year, I’d say this year he’s just further ahead on it. Build on the experiences that he had last year, and has given us a really good level of play inside."

Belichick added, “His role has actually expanded from what it was last year because he’s been able to do more things, and he’s doing the things that we’ve asked him to do at a good level. So, he’s been productive and versatile. He’s done a good job for us.”

