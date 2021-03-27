A Cornerback Lions Can Still Target in Free Agency

Read more on a cornerback the Lions could still pursue this offseason

The Detroit Lions are in the market for a nickleback and who better than one of the best names in the NFL -- Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Robey-Coleman, who is said to be coming off a down year for Philadelphia, is currently a free agent. He played for the Los Angeles Rams prior, where he allowed a passer rating under 85.0 during three seasons.

The focus of any rebuild is instilling a new and winning culture, and Robey-Coleman would bring exactly what the Lions need most -- players who care about the game of football.

While Robey-Coleman may not have the ideal skill set for the position, he does have that needed edge.

On film, he plays the game the way it is meant to be played -- with an "all-out" mentality.

Week in and week out, he showed he is playing to win, and that is exactly what a rebuilding team needs.

The Lions need players who care and players who can help set the tone. Such an attitude is infectious, both in the locker room and on the field.

I went back and looked at Robey-Coleman during the course of the entire 2020 season, and I walked away impressed at his effort. And that is something that is always near and dear to my heart as an evaluator.

The last thing Detroit needs right now are guys with all the measurements who do not really care.

We have all seen how that plays out in the past. It takes players caring about the game, who are willing to go that extra mile, to instill that winning culture.

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman - 5-foot-8, 180 pounds (4.53 40-yard dash time)

2020 Grade: C+ (average; nothing special about the player)

Scouting Report

Aggressive and physical, squatty-looking nickle with rigid hips. Gives top effort, but lacks technique and tends to draw too many penalties. In coverage, tends to be a step slow in getting going, and most often ends up there after the catch has been made. However, he is a strong, physical and aggressive-wrapping tackler and hitter. Tended to always make the strong stop after the catch was made. Can light someone up. Has some tightness in his hips, which causes him not to be able to get there in time. Productive and sure support after the fact.

Tends to play the man and not the ball deep (Dallas in Wk. 17), and can reach in too soon in short and tight quarters (NYG Wk. 7). More than willing to fill in on run support. Excellent stop-gap player to bring into a rebuilding situation. Has all the attributes needed to help create a winning culture.

I say, at this stage of the game in free agency and with what the Lions are trying to create, signing him absolutely makes sense.

He brings an edge -- that winning edge that is much needed, if the team hopes to turn things around. He also brings a certain brand of physicality.

Detroit can not go wrong with signing him to a one-year deal.

