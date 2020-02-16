LionMaven
Lions' Draft Night Trade Options

Vito Chirco

The Lions are in the envious position of having a myriad of options on the table for themselves with the No. 3 overall selection in this year's NFL Draft.

The latest mock drafts have consistently had the organization pegged to do one of three things with the pick: take former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, draft former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or trade down to acquire multiple draft assets. 

The most popular scenario among Lions fans recently has been to select Tagovailoa. 

If Detroit general manager Bob Quinn nabs the Crimson Tide standout, it will make things very interesting for the franchise. 

Would the Lions then ship franchise passer Matthew Stafford -- who has spent all 11 years of his NFL career in Motown -- out of town on draft night? 

If so, here are a couple teams that could be interested in acquiring the services of the veteran gunslinger: the Los Angeles Chargers and the now-Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers are definitely in the market for a new quarterback after they decided to call it quits with veteran passer Philip Rivers after 16 years together: first in San Diego and then in L.A. 

As for the Raiders, they have quarterback Derek Carr under contract until the end of the 2022 campaign. But they will always be a potential landing spot for proven QBs as long as longtime NFL head man Jon Gruden is roaming the sidelines.

"Chucky" has long been known for his fascination with QBs, going back to his days as the game analyst for ESPN's presentation of "Monday Night Football." 

Plus, the verdict is still out regarding whether or not Gruden wholeheartedly believes that Carr is good enough to lead the Raiders to a Super Bowl title. 

Likely the answer is no, which makes the Raiders -- along with the Chargers -- a prime destination for Stafford if he is dealt. 

Both teams appear to have the assets necessary to land the Georgia product, too. 

The Chargers own the No. 6 pick, while Gruden and the Raiders possess both the No. 12 and No. 19 selections in the upcoming draft. 

Aside from the Stafford trade talk, there's the growing possibility that the Lions could trade their first-round pick to a team that would like to acquire Tagovailoa. 

Former LSU QB Joe Burrow - the 2019 Heisman winner -- is the consensus No. 1 pick for the Cincinnati Bengals. 

And Ohio State defensive end Chase Young -- a standout for Ohio State a year ago -- is highly expected to go No. 2 to the Washington Redskins. 

If those two picks end up going as such, the Lions will be in position to deal the No. 3 selection to the team that offers them the best package of draft capital.

That team could end up being the QB-needy Miami Dolphins, which possess the No. 5, No. 18 and No. 26 picks in this April's draft.

Beside for the Dolphins, the Chargers and Raiders could also look to move up to acquire Tua at No. 3.  

The Raiders could offer a strong haul -- with their two first-round selections -- in order to facilitate such a deal. 

However, the Dolphins -- with a top-five pick and two other round one selections -- are the clear-cut favorite to execute a deal with Quinn & Co. for the highly-coveted Lions pick. 

Just obtaining two of Miami's first rounders -- let alone all three -- would be a coup for Detroit's front office.

And it would help build up some positive PR for the franchise after suffering through a tough 2019 season in which it finished a disappointing 3-12-1.

This would be the best-case scenario for the Lions unless Young falls into their laps at No. 3 -- a possibility that emerges if the Redskins deal the No. 2 pick -- or they decide to keep the pick and take Tua themselves. 

Buckle up, though, Detroit fans.

The trade chatter has only commenced, and is set to get even more interesting as the first night of the draft -- Thursday, April 23 -- draws nearer.

