Not Many Lions' Free Agents Will Be Re-Signed Based on History

Bob Quinn has not been known to re-sign a significant amount of the team's free agents in the past couple of seasons.

According to a recent report from ESPN beat writer Michael Rothstein, Detroit only retained five of their free agents in 2019.

"It can be a long month for those who are waiting, a tenuous time for players not under NFL contract yet for 2020. And for the Detroit Lions and other teams deciding on what players to retain or outside free agents to pursue.

Based on general manager Bob Quinn’s prior history, don’t expect the Lions to re-sign a ton of their free agents. Last year, Detroit re-signed five players, and of those, only three played for Detroit in 2019: Steve Longa, Don Mulbach and Romero Okwara."

Of the 17 free-agents Detroit will evaluate, a significant number are likely not going to be retained by a team that went 3-12-1 in 2019.

Here is the complete list of Detroit Lion free agents:

QB Jeff Driskel, RB J.D. McKissic, WR Danny Amendola, WR Jermaine Kearse, TE Logan Thomas, OL Kenny Wiggins, OL Graham Glasgow, OL Oday Aboushi, DT Mike Daniels, DT A/Shawn Robinson , DL Darius Kilgo, DT Jamie Meder, CB Rashaan Melvin, S Tavon Wilson, S Miles Killebrew, P Sam Martin, LS Don Muhlbach

There is an argument that can be legitimately made to not retain any of the team's free agents.

Graham Glasgow and Danny Amendola were two of the most productive and reliable players on the squad in 2019.

Their services will likely be coveted around the league -- which makes them likely candidates to move on to other teams.

As the offseason progresses, it will be noteworthy to pay attention to which players from the 2019 roster will be brought back in a make-or-break season for the franchise.

Related

ESPN Proposes Darius Slay Trade Offer to Eagles

Evaluating Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors

3 Players Lions Could Select in Second Round of 2020 NFL Draft

WR Kenny Golladay 2019 Highlight Reel

Lions 2020 NFL Combine Preview: Cornerbacks

Latest SI Lions Maven Mock Draft: Lions Select QB Tua Tagovailoa

Is Matthew Stafford Secretly Trying to Get Traded