Early Lions Draft Big Board

Now that the Detroit Lions have settled on the No. 7 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, it’s time to start looking at possible targets.

Make no mistake, it’s still very early in the process, and a ton can change from this moment to the time of the draft.

No matter the case, there will be plenty of talent in the top 10 for the Lions and their new general manager to choose from.

There are not many positions the Lions couldn't upgrade going into 2021. They don't need to be picky, either. They just need to pick a playmaker.

Here are three players the Lions should target, if available, in the first round.

1.) LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

Parsons was one of the most dominant players in all of college football in 2019. Due to his draft stock not being able to go much higher, it was probably wise he chose to sit out the 2020 season.

Parsons has it all: Speed, size, doesn’t miss tackles and can even rush the passer. If you want to get nitpicky, he could make more plays in coverage.

Linebacker just so happens to be a huge position of need for the Lions, as well.

Unfortunately, the value of off-ball linebackers in the top 10 isn’t as high as the cornerstone positions.

Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons was hyped up quite a bit last season, after an earth-shattering combine to only land No. 8 overall with the Arizona Cardinals.

Parsons more than likely won’t test as well as Simmons. But, Parsons' value should be similar, if not better.

2.) WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

Like Parsons, Chase didn’t need to play in 2020, due to his draft stock not likely getting any higher.

With LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019, Chase posted an unreal 84 receptions and single-season SEC records, with 1,780 yards and a whopping 20 touchdowns.

Chase even outshined former teammate Justin Jefferson, who is in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year this season in the NFL.

There will likely be a couple of real nice wideout options on the board at No. 7 -- including possibly Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, who matched Chase’s touchdown record this season.

Chase scores a touchdown, as the LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. SCOTT CLAUSE, USA TODAY Network, Imagn Content Services, LLC

There are pros and cons to each, but you don’t see many guys Smith’s size reach elite levels in the NFL. Not saying that isn’t possible for the talented Smith. It’s just you want to draft the most complete prospect with a high pick.

With the Lions' top three wide receivers all with expiring contracts, Chase will fill a need.

Even if Kenny Golladay returns, it would not hurt one bit to add Chase to the offensive mix.

The only downside would be that receivers can be found all throughout the draft. The position is pretty saturated when compared to others.

3.) EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

No, this isn’t just a homer pick. Paye is one of the biggest athletic freaks in this draft class. Considering how important athleticism is to being an elite pass rusher, his potential is off the charts.

In 2020, he really started to develop his pass-rushing moves, and he secured one of the highest pass-rush win rates in his limited playing time. Paye racked up 22 total pressures in just four games at Michigan this season.

Not only that, he was stout against the run.

Outside of continuing to build his repertoire of pass-rushing moves, there are not many holes in the 6-foot-4, 272-pounder's game.

It’s no secret the Lions' defense needs to find a way to get to the quarterback, and Paye could be a big-time player on the edge.

