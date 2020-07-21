AllLions
Lions Likely to Make 10 Roster Cuts Prior to Training Camp

John Maakaron

One of the questions that arose ahead of training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic was how many members of a team's roster would be allowed to attend training camp. 

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reports NFLPA leadership has notified players that roster sizes are expected to be set at 80 and that many general managers are operating under this assumption.

This indicates the Lions will have to make 10 roster cuts before training camp even begins. 

Back in April, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn discussed the challenges that late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents would face earning roster spots due to the offseason being greatly modified.

"Really, their time to impress and get on the radar, and get real reps in training camp is during the spring because you have more opportunities. Some of your veterans aren't taking as many reps, as you guys know, in the OTA practices," Quinn said. "So, you can get a lot of these young, late draft picks and rookie free agents a ton of reps in the spring." 

He added, “And then, if they show that they are capable and they deserve a chance to compete, then they are going to get more reps during the early part of training camp to really be able to make the team.”

With the news that rosters likely will be trimmed ahead of training camp, the likelihood of unsung heroes emerging to aid a team has been diminished.

