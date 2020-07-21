The Detroit Lions' roster that general manager Bob Quinn has assembled has an opportunity to gel together quickly ahead of the 2020 season.

In 2019, Lions cornerback Darius Slay was named the organization's sole Pro Bowl representative, while quarterback Matthew Stafford was a fifth alternate.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay later made the team in the place of Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin, who pulled out due to injury.

Pro Bowl rosters are established from votes tallied from coaches, players and fans.

Here are the Lions players that can likely secure a berth in 2020:

1.) Center Frank Ragnow

Ragnow may end up being Quinn's most productive first-round draft selection.

Detroit selected Ragnow with the 20th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

As Marc Sessler of NFL.com explained in his recent list of potential first-time Pro Bowlers,

"Ragnow feels like the kind of player that propels Lions coach Matt Patricia out of bed in the morning. He evolved into PFF's sixth-ranked center last season, while grading out as the position's second-best run blocker. With rookie D'Andre Swift in the fold beside Kerryon Johnson, I'm convinced Patricia will run the ball approximately 2,077 times in 2020. Ragnow will play the role of people's hero as Detroit plods its way to an 8-8 finish."

2.) Safety Tracy Walker

Entering his third season with Detroit, NFL scouts are expecting Walker to take the next step forward in his career in 2020.

In 2019, he secured 103 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble as part of a secondary that failed to achieve many established goals.

With veteran safety Duron Harmon added to the mix, Walker should have the ability to take more calculated risks in pass coverage.

3.) Wide receiver Kenny Golladay

Working with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for a second straight year should certainly allow Golladay's game to continue to evolve.

Golladay has the potential to reach elite status. And at just 26 years old, the organization will reap the rewards for many seasons to come.

“We feel good about where Kenny is,” Quinn commented in a recent webinar. “He was a third-round pick three years ago that’s really blossomed.”

